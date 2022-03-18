 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Five apply for vacant school board seat

Madison County Public Schools

The Madison County School Board will interview prospective candidates Saturday morning.

At the beginning of the month, Angela Eichelberger, who joined the board in January 2020, announced her resignation. As a result, the board quickly released a plan to find her replacement.

Those interested in joining the school board were encouraged to submit an application with a written statement of interest indicating why the person desired to be on the board; why they were qualified for the position; and a detailed resume outlining their education, employment history and other qualifications. The applicant must also be a qualified voter and a Madison County resident.

On Wednesday, the names of five applicants were released. They are Elizabeth “Becky” Thompson; Amanda Storvick; Greg Martz; Susan Keaton and Damon Myers. The school board will take comments regarding the applicants Saturday at 8:30 a.m. during a special called meeting in the library at Waverly Yowell Elementary School. Following the public comment portion of the meeting, the board members will enter into a closed session to interview the applicants.

The chosen applicant will be announced during a special called meeting March 31 at 10 a.m. at the school board office. The interim candidate’s term will expire Dec. 31.

