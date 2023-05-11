The Madison Farmers’ Market will kick off its 2023 season Saturday at the Hoover Ridge Pavilion.

The market offers a variety of local favorites including produce, baked goods, specialty meats and more. Two new vendors will be at the market this year after a previous hiatus. They include Thornton River Orchard in Nethers and Sperryville with tree and small fruits as well as vegetables and 5 Riders Farm from Tywman’s Mill with vegetables, canned goods, flowers, plants, baked goods, fruit and rabbit meat.

Returning favorites include Aspire Farm of Madison with fresh and dried flower arrangements; locally famous Mary Ruth’s Garden of Aroda with baked goods, vegetables, fruits, eggs, flowers, plants and canned goods; Timberwood Farm of Rhoadesville with heritage pork, lamb, eggs, ready-made foods, dried pasta and goat milk centered lotions and soaps; and Rider’s Backfield Farm Beef of Etlan with beef, ready-made soups/spreads and more.

Robin Rider is this year’s market president. She said in addition to the recurring vendors, this year the market will also offer single vendor entries allowing those with seasonal or limited food products and agricultural crafts to sell their items. This includes Carmel Acres of Brightwood, who participated in the winter market, and offers chicken and turkey.

Continuing this year will be the option of pre-ordering goods via the market’s website, madisonfarmersmarket.info, Sunday at 9 a.m. to Thursday at 11 a.m. Pick-up is then conducted Saturday, 9-10:30 a.m. Shoppers also have the option of choosing their items on-site Saturday 9-11 a.m.

“What makes our farmer’s market different from those other farmer’s markets with online capability is that we have a one-stop shopping store where our products are aggregated and filled together, just like the big [stores],” Rider said.

The market will be held each Saturday through October. For more information, visit madisonfarmersmarket.info.