Fall activities abound

Nothing says fall like apple or pumpkin picking, corn mazes and haunted houses. This year there are a multitude of local family-friendly options to celebrate the season.

According to Tracey Gardner, Madison County Director of Economic Development and Tourism, October is one of the busiest times for area businesses.

“Fall is Madison’s busiest season,” said Gardner. “We have so much to do, the weather is beautiful and visitors flock to the park to see the leaves. We have visitors from all over- lots from northern Virginia but many others visiting from the Carolinas, and all over the United States. The Shenandoah National Park is always a big draw but even more so this time of year.”

For those wishing to hike the park, this year there is a new system. For hiking Old Rag and other popular destinations a limited number of tickets are available for each day. Four hundred tickets are made available one month in advance and an additional 400 are released five days out. Claire Comer, interpretive specialist for the Shenandoah National Park advises visitors to plan their visits well in advance. She also noted that while all lodging in the park is already booked through October for the weekends, there is still weekday availability. For more information about Shenandoah National Park, visit https://www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/index.htm.

Hurricane Ian may have postponed it’s beginning but Graves Mountain Farm and Lodges will hold its Apple Harvest Festival Oct. 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23. The festival is billed as a full farm experience, with pick-your-own apples, opportunities to see farm animals like goats, pigs, calves and donkeys and a variety of apple products and foods. Each weekend will have various vendors and live bluegrass music. Tickets for the event are $5 for adults (age 15 and up). Attendance is free for youth 15 and under. Graves Mountain Lodge donates a portion of ticket revenue to the Madison County Volunteer Fire Department and other Madison County non-profits. For more information, visit https://www.gravesmountain.com/apple-harvest-festival-first-3-weekends-in-october.

If apple picking isn’t your thing perhaps a visit to Sarah’s Pumpkin Patch will get you in the fall spirit. The pick-your own patch in southeastern Madison County opened Oct. 1 for the season and proprietor Sarah Weaver Sharpe is enthusiastic about the 13th season. Weaver Sharpe, a Virginia Tech graduate, is the seventh generation to farm the family land and uses the pumpkin patch to familiarize people with agriculture. The farm also has a five-acre corn maze that is open to the public on weekends.

“We started in 2010 and this year we’ve added one acre of pick-your-own sunflowers,” said Weaver Sharpe. “And of course the pumpkins! We have 15 different varieties on four acres to choose from.”

For more information, including hours and pumpkin prices, visit https://www.sarahspumpkins.com.

Just over the county line into Orange is Liberty Mills Farm. Liberty Mills Farm boasts the largest corn maze in the country. The 34-acre maze is open from September to November and each year has a theme. The 2022 theme is “The Places You’ll Go,” 2021 was “America the Beautiful” and each year’s theme is the basis for the design of that year’s maze.

For more information, visit https://www.libertymillsfarm.store/.