Eliminating plastics

By Gracie Hart Brooks

Editor

Across the country landfills are clogged with 2 million tons of plastic water bottles. DuCard Vineyards hopes to eliminate some of that.

Long known for its sustainability and environmentally conscious principles and practices, the Etlan-based business is Virginia’s Greenest Winery. Owner Scott Elliff’s vineyard was the first in the state with solar power and practices sustainable wine growing, utilizing lightweight bottles for a lower carbon footprint, reclaimed lumber in the construction of its facilities and foods from local producers in its tasting room. Several years ago the vineyard also added a Tesla charging station and joined the Carbonfree program which supports Carbonfund.org’s clean energy and carbon emissions reductions project. Now the vineyard has its eyes on reducing plastics.

Last week, Elliff announced that DuCard Vineyards has eliminated plastic water bottles from its tasting room operation. Instead, the vineyard has partnered with Ashland-based Virginia Artesian Bottling Company to offer 1 liter glass bottles that are both recyclable and refillable. The program is akin to the milk delivery of years past when the local dairy would deliver glass milk bottles to homes, picking up, cleaning and reusing the empties. DuCard is the first in the state to adopt the practice which is in line with Virginia’s initiative to eliminate single-use plastics in state agencies and universities by the end of the year.

“While we certainly know we’re not making a measurable dent in the problem, our philosophy is that everyone can do something, contribute to the solution and be a good role model,” Elliff said. “It’s just how we operate across the board.”

Nick Brown, the president of Virginia Artesian Bottling, said he’s excited about the new partnership.

“We have been delighted to work with DuCard on this initiative and are fine tuning the order and delivery process to make it work seamlessly for both our organizations—enabling it to be expanded to other wineries we hope,” he said. “Since our water is sourced from a number of springs at our central Virginia property, our carbon footprint is lower than most other water options which are trucked in from up to a thousand miles away to Virginia-based businesses.”