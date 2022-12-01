DuCard receives top honor

One of Madison County’s wineries received honors last month.

DuCard Vineyards, the Etlan-based winery which produces a variety of estate-grown wines, placed first in the inaugural Norton Cup Challenge. The challenge was part of the two-day inaugural Epicurean Classic held at the Omni Homestead Resort Nov. 11-12 sponsored by Wine & Country.

The cup pitted 10 of Virginia’s best Norton wines against each other. Norton wines are deep colored with rich, fruity aromas. They have a long history in Virginia with Norton grapes introduced by Richmonder Dr. Daniel Norborne Norton in the 1820s. They became commercially available in the 1930s. In 1873, the wine was awarded the best red wine of all nations at the Vienna World’s Fair.

The Norton Cup Challenge was coordinated by Virginia Tech Emertius Professor of Enology Dr. Bruce Zoecklein and Thomas Jefferson Wine Company founder and Fine Wine Confidential Podcast host Fred Reno. Zoecklein also served as a judge along with Master of Wine Jay Youmans; wine columnist Frank Morgan; Virginia Winemakers Exchange Director Dr. Joy Ting; and certified specialist of wine Paul Ting.

The judges evaluated the wines in a multi-flight tasting. DuCard’s 2017 Norton came out on top. It faced competition from Arterra; Casanel Vineyard; Chrysalis Vineyards; Effingham Manor; Fifty-third Winery; Horton Vineyard; Keswick Vineyard; Paradise Springs Winery and the Williamsburg Winery.

The top four wines were then available for tasting during a Norton masterclass.

DuCard owner Scott Elliff said the win is a great recognition for the vineyard manager and winemaker Julien Durantie’s skill, dedication and perseverance. To celebrate, 12 bottles of the 2017 Norton were released for sale.