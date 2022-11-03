DuCard hosts farm to table dinner

More than 100 guests attended the DuCard Vineyards farm to table dinner. The evening featured a Madison County raised and sourced meal paired with DuCard wine and benefited Madison County 4-H. The meal featured beef from Rider’s Backfield Farm, pork from Papa Weaver’s Farm, corn from Allan Clark and watermelon from 5-Rider’s Farm prepared and presented by members of the Madison County 4-H.

“DuCard is honored to get a lot of publicity for our agritourism,” said DuCard owner Scott Elliff. “It’s the farmers who are the backbone of the economy and they deserve more appreciation for the hard work they do. These are our neighbors and friends and longstanding members of our community. We all have to eat and they’re the ones who put food on our table.”