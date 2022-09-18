Draft plan saga continues

Monday night, the Madison County School Board held a public hearing on its draft long-range plan, but again didn’t vote on it.

The plan, which consists of seven priorities each with own goals, has been in draft form for several months. Each priority and its goals were developed by a committee of stakeholders including administrators, teachers, parents and community members. A parent survey regarding the plan was conducted in April along with listening sessions with the superintendent. The plan has long been discussed among board members, with conversations at the July and August regular board meetings as well as a special worksession meeting in early August.

In July, school board member Charles Sheads suggested striking all of the adjectives from priority two. The priority currently reads, “Ensure every student has access to the resources and educational rigor they need at the right moment in their education, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, language, ability, family background or family income.” Sheads said the priority’s language should stop at “education.”

“Strike all the adjectives,” he said. “They’re students at the school; give them what they need.”

Sheads reiterated the same suggestion at the worksession in August and again Monday night. He said he didn’t understand why the words were still included.

“I have consistently asked for the adjectives to be taken out of priority number two,” Sheads said. “End it at education, period.”

School board chair Karen Allen explained that the words were still included because they were included in the priorities which were approved by the board in March. She said she wasn’t sure if the wordage would need to be removed via a revote on those priorities or if that was even legal board procedure to do so. She said the matter would be evaluated.

No one spoke during a public hearing on the plan. It’s unknown when the plan will be voted on.

Next month, board members are scheduled to vote on two policy amendments. The first officially establishes Robert’s Rules of Order as the board’s rules of order. The second defines special and emergency meetings and establishes that three board members are needed to request the first while the latter can be called by the chair and requested by any board member. The policy defines special meetings as “any meeting with discussion or decisions requiring attention that cannot be postponed until the next regularly scheduled meeting.” Emergency meetings are defined as “any meeting called to discuss or make decisions requiring immediate attention to avoid injury or death to students, faculty or staff while in the division’s care, or to prevent immediate damage to school facilities or equipment.” Special meetings require at least 72 hour notice to the community and board members while emergency meetings do not.

The school board is next scheduled to meet Monday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. in the Madison County High School Auditorium.