A dog trainer was sentenced on animal abuse charges last week.

Shawn Deehan, perhaps known best locally for attempting to create a paramilitary training facility at the former General Shale property in Somerset in 2012, was arrested in March 2021 on animal cruelty charges. Deehan, 62, of the Burr Hill area of Orange County, is the owner of Global Dynamic Security as well as The Perfect Dog, a canine training facility. According to the attorney general’s office, in March 2021, a German Shepherd was picked up from Deehan’s facility after the owner received a tip that the German Shepherd puppy wasn’t doing well. The owner took the puppy to a veterinarian in Fairfax County who then contacted the Fairfax Animal Protection Police. The agency referred the case to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) for investigation. The puppy, Scout, ultimately had to be put down due to trauma from being kept in a crate for hours upon end.

Upon investigation of Deehan’s 11-acre property and buildings, 12 dogs were seized. According to the OCSO, the dogs were housed in crates littered with feces and urine that caused urine burns to their skin. The dogs did not have access to food or water and at least one was severely underweight with untreated injuries to all four feet which required emergency veterinary treatment. Deehan was arrested on one felony count of animal cruelty. According to court records, numerous charges were issued by an Orange County Grand Jury including four counts of failure of a boarding or grooming facility to provide care; six counts of inadequate animal care by owner; one count of torture or main a dog or cat; three counts of torturing an animal causing death; two counts of not giving veterinary care and one count of not giving the required notice to a consumer.

In court last week, Deehan entered a plea agreement, pleading guilty to two felony animal cruelty charges and five misdemeanor charges of failure of a boarding establishment to provide adequate care for animals.

“I’m proud of the work of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfax’s Animal Protection Police and my office’s animal law unit,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Animal cruelty and violence will not be tolerated in Virginia.”

Deehan received five years with four years and six months suspended on each felony count to run concurrently. He will spend his six months incarceration on house arrest. Deehan also received 12 months with 12 suspended for the misdemeanor charges. He is prohibited from owning, possessing, caring or training dogs for the rest of his life and was ordered to pay nearly $100,000 in restitution to the dog’s owners and the Orange County Animal Shelter which cared for his animals for two years. His six dogs were surrendered to the animal shelter and will be adopted by police units.