Dog park proposed at HR

Last month, the Topping Committee discussed a plan by the parks and recreation authority to create a dog park at Hoover Ridge.

The dog park, which would be divided into two sections, would be located near the entrance to the park across from the sand volleyball courts and future playground.

Madison County Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Carpenter said the dog park would have multiple benefits. He said it would benefit the animal shelter by providing a space for adoption events, fundraisers, training programs, fun runs with dogs and marketing exposure. He said the community would benefit from possible dog agility training, dog shows and the park could spur 4-H to create a dog club. Plus, the dog park would bring more people to Hoover Ridge. Carpenter said people already come with their dogs all times of the day.

The dog park would be funded completely by Toppings Fund money in addition to any grants that can be obtained. Once built, maintenance would be handled by the parks and recreation authority.

The project is currently estimated to cost approximately $26,000 which includes a road and 12 parking spaces; fencing; trees; waste stations; benches and signage.