Development planned for Graves Mill

A joint public hearing will be held next week for a special use permit (SUP) application to create short-term rentals in the Graves Mill area of Madison County.

Last month, Rooted Land Company LLC owner Zachary Whitman introduced his project to the Madison County Planning Commission. Whitman has applied for a special use permit (SUP) to construct and operate six short-term rental units on two adjoining parcels he owns in the Graves Mill area. The parcels are located off Graves Mill Road and when combined total 257-acres. The 100-acre parcel is zoned A-1, agriculture, while the 157-acre parcel is split zoned A-1 and C-1, conservation. County zoning ordinances currently allow one short-term rental on a single parcel, making two of the units by-right. The additional units require an SUP.

The 100-acre parcel already has an existing three-bedroom short-term rental unit. An additional three-bedroom short-term rental unit is proposed. The 157-acre parcel is undeveloped, but one three-bedroom unit and three one-bedroom units are proposed. The two proposed three-bedroom units would be farmhouse two-floor homes with smart board siding and metal roofs. The one-bedroom units would best park model style RVs connected to septic and water.

The units would be served by a single entrance off Graves Mill Road with the one-bedroom units clustered to be served by one septic unit and one well. Whitman said the road does cross the river and he is currently in the process of installing a 100,000 ton bridge.

According to county planner Ligon Webb the project has been in the works for years. Webb said Whitman first approached him about the idea of creating short-term rentals on the property approximately 3.5 years ago when Whitman purchased it.

Whitman’s project comes at a time when supervisors have turned down two other agritourism-related projects after receiving criticisms from community members. An SUP for a glamping project proposed on Fords Shop Road was denied. The project was on a much smaller piece of land, approximately 58-acres, and consisted of 70 short-term rental units. Supervisors also denied an SUP for a developer hoping to turn Criglersville Elementary School into an event venue and boutique hotel with adjoining rental cabins. That parcel is only approximately 5-acres.

Webb said both large proposals didn’t fit in their intended areas. He said while Graves Mill Road is curvy with some blind spots, the traffic volume created by Whitman’s project won’t be large. At maximum capacity, the development would serve approximately 24 overnight guests.

Webb has proposed eight conditions to be placed on the SUP. These include having the permit run with the applicant; limiting the amount of short-term rentals on the two parcels to just six with two three-bedroom units on one parcel and one three-bedroom unit and three park model units on the other. All lighting shall be downward pointing and shielded; no events shall be held on site including private, invitation-only events; and all amplified sound shall be prohibited. Also, an emergency service entrance and exit shall be established utilizing an existing right-of-way off Berry Mountain Lane.

Whitman currently lives on-site in a mother-in-law suite and intends to remain on-site. At some point, he said he may construct a home on a third adjoining parcel he owns.

Whitman has spoken with several of his neighbors, many of whom attended the last planning commission worksession. Mitch Bernstein, who lives down the road from Whitman’s proposed development, said its important to neighbors that a condition be added prohibiting Whitman from amending his SUP to expand the development at a later date. Phil Stribling, another of Whitman’s neighbors, said his concern is the road. He asked that VDOT evaluate it and consider lowering the speed limit. Ken and Judy Elias, also neighbors of Whitman’s, voiced their concerns about the road.

Webb said the county will request a speed study to lower the speed, which is currently 55 mph. He said the entrance would not meet sight distance requirements at 55 mph.

The project will be on the agenda for the joint meeting of the board of supervisors and planning commission Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. in the county auditorium at 414 N. Main Street, Madison.