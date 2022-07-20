Delineators approved

A solution to the parking problem on Main Street in Madison may soon be in place.

Last Thursday at the regular meeting of the Madison Town Council, town attorney Maynard Sipe reported to council that he had received confirmation from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) that it would be willing to mark the no parking zones with clearly painted lines and delineators if the town was willing to pay the cost of labor and materials.

Council unanimously passed a motion to enter into the agreement with VDOT to place 10 delineators in the no parking space near BulletProof where repeated parking violations pose a visibility problem to pedestrians in the nearby crosswalk. The cost of the project will be $1,032.50 for labor and materials for each no parking zone installation. Council made the decision to start with the one space that has been problematic for nearly two years and then proceed with other spaces in town if the project is successful.

Mayor Willie Lamar agreed with the decision to start with that particular space first and noted that it is probably a good idea to proceed with a trial especially as the expense was not included in the 2022-2023 budget.

“At this point I’m not aware that there are ongoing problems with any of the other no parking areas,” said Lamar. “I think we need to try this before committing to do all of the no parking areas in town.”

“We need to do what’s best for the town’s safety,” said Sipe. “This seems like a reasonable solution. We have to do something.”

The town has been struggling with issues with Main Street parking for years, but most recently the issue has come to a head over the lack of visibility created by large vehicles parking along the street blocking the view of oncoming traffic to both motorists and pedestrians.

Main Street parking has always been problematic because of a lack of public parking lots and a narrow road. The controversy between BulletProof and the Madison Free Clinic has acerbated the situation and created an ongoing problem for nearly two years which has posed a challenge for town government as they’ve worked to balance business needs with public safety.

In July 2020, then executive director of the Madison Free Clinic Brenda Clements inquired about who bears responsibility for parking enforcement and appealed to both VDOT and law enforcement. After a site visit, VDOT put a “No Parking” sign for the western side of the street between the clinic and the crosswalk. Despite the sign, BulletProof owner Josh Phillips and his customers continued to park there which according to Clements created a hazard for drivers and pedestrians leaving the clinic. When she appealed to law enforcement, the Virginia State Police told her it wasn’t their jurisdiction and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office refused to enforce parking regulations without an ordinance. Clements brought the issue to the town council and several months of contentious debate arose between patrons of the gun store and town residents concerned about pedestrian safety.

The town council passed a parking ordinance in September 2021 in the hope of ending the controversy. The ordinance prohibits double parking, blocking driveways, parking within 15 feet of a crosswalk, intersection or fire hydrant and parking in marked no parking zones. The ordinance also provides guidance for towing vehicles violating the parking regulations. VDOT posted additional signage along Main Street. Despite having state law that covers those provisions, sheriff Erik Weaver had suggested the town enact a parking ordinance to make the signs enforceable.

The ordinance passed unanimously, but enforcement of the law has been non-existent because the sheriff cannot enforce it without a similar county ordinance on the books. Sipe appealed to the Madison County Board of Supervisors, but the county opted not to adopt a similar ordinance instead suggesting the town have a parking enforcement employee and there are numerous near misses every month where drivers and pedestrians cannot see oncoming traffic.