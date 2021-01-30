CVRJ Authority working on draft FY22 budget

“You’re dealing with cardboard, letters and numbers,” Dyer said. “You’re not dealing with real life scenarios with a person back there controlling it and adjusting it based on your response.”

He said the approximately $50,000 simulator would be available to use for not only the jail’s officers, but also those of the jail’s localities.

“All agencies could share the opportunity and training experience,” he said. “It shifts it from a jurisdictional burden to multijurisdictional. I think it would benefit all the jurisdictions.”

Louisa County Sheriff Donnie Lowe said his agency has one and it’s well worth it.

“I highly recommend it,” he said. “It gets very realistic and is great for de-escalation.”

Also included in the budget is a 1.5% bonus for employees ($106,000, $55,000 of which will come from the compensation board) and an 11% increase in insurance rates. However, Miller said the jail did receive notice that there will be a credit on premiums from this year because the pool has done so well.