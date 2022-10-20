Criglersville vote postponed

A vote on the proposed development of the former Criglersville Elementary School has been delayed until November.

After reviewing the draft contract for the sale of the property in a closed session portion of last week’s meeting, supervisors unanimously voted to table the matter until the Nov. 8 board meeting. Earlier in open session, board members had discussed possibly voting on the matter next week.

The issue is a hotly contested one. Developer Felix Schapiro intends to purchase the 5.83 acre property which includes both the two-story school building and the former adjacent voting precinct. He hopes to create an event venue, boutique hotel, restaurant, retail establishment and community asset. According to his plans, the first floor of the former school will be used for a commercial kitchen, restaurant and event venue with possible lodging should a requested flood plain adjustment be approved. Lodging on the first floor of a structure is prohibited in a flood plain. The second floor will be all lodging. The plan for the voting precinct is retail space including a “make your own trail mix” bar. His ultimate vision includes separate individual lodges, a fairy tale garden, a heritage apple orchard and chef’s garden, a pool and pool house and a greenhouse inspired bridal suite. One acre of the property also encompasses the Robinson River. He hopes to utilize it to provide pedestrian access to the river. In order to make the project possible, Schapiro has applied to rezone the property to M-1, light industrial, which allows for a mixed-use development.

Schapiro has agreed to 16 conditions on the rezoning, which have been developed with consultation from his attorney Ashley Kyle and in collaboration with county planner Ligon Webb. The conditions intend to address concerns raised by both county planning commissioners and supervisors as well as county residents. The conditions limit the use of the property to prohibit all by-right uses allowed in M-1 except for hotel, short-term lodging, indoor event venue, commercial kitchen, restaurant and bar, retail space, office and administrative space and storage space. The cabins are limited to seven one-bedroom 400 sq. ft. units and Schapiro can only construct two accessory structures until a partial certificate of occupancy is obtained for the first floor of the existing school building. His purchase contract gives him four years to obtain that certificate. The pool house is limited to 1,200 sq. ft. and the bridal suite 800 sq. ft. Separate outdoor lighting and landscaping plans must be submitted with the site plan. Eighty parking spaces will be required, four of which must be handicap accessible. Sewer and water have to meet Virginia Department of Health standards as required by law. Amplified sound must be cease by 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and by 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Events have to adhere to the county’s large-scale outdoor events ordinances. Historic designation can only apply to Schapiro’s property and the conditions stay with the property if he were to sell it. The county also has the first right of refusal to purchase it. Construction hours are set at 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday with no construction on Sunday except in emergencies. Parking of construction vehicles is prohibited in any public right-of-way or on adjacent property.

However, Criglersville residents say the conditions aren’t good enough. In a multi-hour public hearing earlier this month, they voiced concerns about noise and light pollution, a lack of infrastructure for the influx of people attending events at the development and what they dubbed spot zoning. Those concerns were reiterated again during last week’s board meeting and via a seven-page document submitted by “The Criglersville Community.”

The document states the main issues are with the floodplain designation and limitations; pollution from an inadequate capacity of an alternative septic system; the unsuitability of the property for renovation; unregulated noise pollution; road and infrastructure capacity and usage; unilateral decision making by the developer; substantial changes to the development plan from the original proposal; and a “buy-back” clause in the contract. The county has the first right of refusal to purchase the property should Schapiro decide to sell it.

The document also calls the rezoning spot zoning and is inconsistent with zoning laws and the comprehensive plan and states the county is making a significant investment in a project and developer without having done its due diligence.

The Criglersville Community asks the board to postpone the rezoning request until more information has been compiled including the fulfillment of a Freedom of Information Act Request (the request was to be fulfilled by the end of last week according to county administrator Jonathon Weakley); an explanation of why the original proposal was changed; an independent septic and water evaluation and recommendation; the current draft of the sale contract; opinions by agencies including DHR, FEMA and VDOT; a business plan, site plan, 10-year operating proforma, development budget and financial commitment letters; and information regarding an ongoing civil case involving Schapiro. The group also asks the board to issue a request for proposals regarding the school. The board already issued an RFP for the property several years ago to which noone responded.

In return, the Criglersville Community said it will designate a team of three community representatives to work with the supervisors to develop a mutually beneficial plan for the property; review and provide feedback on all materials in a timely manner; work with the board on the RFP; and establish the Three River Community Alliance nonprofit to protect the rivers, support farmers, foster sustainable land management, strength the economy and promote the valley for outdoor recreation.

Bill Guerry, who said he helped draft the community document, reiterated the need for the residents to view the draft sale contract. He also alleged the supervisors had illegally agreed to give Schapiro “whatever zoning he needed” for the $25,000 sale of the property.

Supervisor Charlotte Hoffman took issue with the statement.

“How dare you come in here and accuse us of taking $25,000 to rezone [the property],” she said. “I hope you can prove it.”

Schapiro and Kyle said there was never any intent of the county to promise anything. Kyle said the rezoning is a contingency of the contract.

Since last week’s meeting, supervisors have received an additional offer on the property. However, chairman Clay Jackson said the $27,000 offer did not include any plan for the property. The supervisors agreed that they have to address Schapiro’s offer before considering any other options.

“The ‘for sale’ sign has been up for four years,” Jackson said. “Every offer we get can’t be followed up with subsequent offers.”

At the conclusion of the public hearing on the matter earlier this month, supervisors asked that those concerned contact them with constructive ideas for the proposal. Only one said they had received a phone call since that meeting. Supervisor Carty Yowell said he had talked to someone who gave constructive input. He opted to pass that information along to Webb for vetting and consideration.

Hoffman said if someone wanted to buy the school, they should have come forward.

“I don’t think we have the right to tell Mr. Schapiro he has to change his business plan,” she said. “We don’t do that to anyone else in the county. We’re dragging him around. We need to get to a vote as soon as we can.”

Supervisor Dustin Dawson said he was in favor of Schapiro’s original plan which focused solely on the renovation of the school building. Dawson agreed that Schapiro’s proposal has to be considered first.

Supervisor James Jewett agreed, but said he’s not in favor of M-1 zoning and thinks it isn’t appropriate to have amplified sound. He said if the sale to Schapiro doesn’t go through, the property should be put back on the market at its assessed value and if it isn’t purchased in six months, tear it down.

Jackson said everyone on the board is listening to the concerns being raised. However, he said he’s not in favor of putting the property up for sale without any restrictions.

“Lots of Madison County people went to this school,” he said. “It’s not just this group [of residents] who gets to say what happens to it. We’ve been at this a long time. There was a committee, we held multiple public hearings. There was an RFP in 2019 looking for people to make appeals to the board [to purchase it]. There have been other offers; one with a track record and one who wanted to put up an eight-foot berum around the property. We’ve heard some bad proposals.

“The infrastructure is there,” Jackson added. “We’re not trying to affect anyone in a negative way. We’re trying to bring an asset to the county.”

The board of supervisors will next meeting Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. A planning commission workshop was held Wednesday after presstime.