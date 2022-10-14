Criglersville residents speak out against school proposal

In a public hearing that went past midnight last week, Criglersville residents spoke out against a proposed renovation to the former Criglersville Elementary School.

Developer Felix Schapiro is under contract to purchase the 5.83 acre property which includes both the two-story school building and the former adjacent voting precinct. He hopes to create an event venue, boutique hotel, restaurant, retail establishment and community asset. According to his plans, the first floor of the former school will be used for a commercial kitchen, restaurant and event venue with possible lodging should a requested flood plain adjustment be approved. Lodging on the first floor of a structure is prohibited in a flood plain. The second floor will be all lodging. The plan for the voting precinct is retail space including a “make your own trail mix” bar. His ultimate vision includes separate individual lodges, a fairy tale garden, a heritage apple orchard and chef’s garden, a pool and pool house and a greenhouse inspired bridal suite. One acre of the property also encompasses the Robinson River. He hopes to utilize it to provide pedestrian access to the river. In order to make the project possible, Schapiro has applied to rezone the property to M-1, light industrial, which allows for a mixed-use development.

Several conditions were presented at Wednesday night’s public hearing. The conditions have been developed over more than a month by county planner Ligon Webb with Schapiro and his lawyer, Ashley Kyle. Webb said the 16 conditions address the concerns of the county’s planning commissioners and supervisors, as well as concerns raised by the public. The conditions limit the use of the property to prohibit all by-right uses allowed in M-1 except for hotel, short-term lodging, indoor event venue, commercial kitchen, restaurant and bar, retail space, office and administrative space and storage space. The cabins are limited to seven one-bedroom 400 sq. ft. units and Schapiro can only construct two accessory structures until a partial certificate of occupancy is obtained for the first floor of the existing school building. His purchase contract gives him four years to obtain that certificate. The pool house is limited to 1,200 sq. ft. and the bridal suite 800 sq. ft. Separate outdoor lighting and landscaping plans must be submitted with the site plan. Eighty parking spaces will be required, four of which must be handicap accessible. Sewer and water have to meet Virginia Department of Health standards as required by law. Amplified sound must be cease by 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and by 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Events have to adhere to the county’s large-scale outdoor events ordinances. Historic designation can only apply to Schapiro’s property and the conditions stay with the property if he were to sell it. The county also has the first right of refusal to purchase it. Construction hours are set at 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday with no construction on Sunday except in emergencies. Parking of construction vehicles is prohibited in any public right-of-way or on adjacent property.

Webb said he believes the conditions adequately meet the concerns that have been raised.

“I believe if developed under these conditions with the building and zoning office and outside regulatory agencies, this could be the hub of a revitalized Criglersville,” Webb said. “I’m sensitive to noise and light, but believe its a good project given the contract and conditions.”

Planning commissioners Peter Work and Steve Carpenter took issue with how the conditions were developing, stating more input is needed during the process from the commission. Webb said the county’s process of developing the conditions is fairly standard.

Commissioner Nathan Cowan said he thinks in general, Schapiro is trying to do a good thing, but the real concern lies with the event venue use. Commissioner Francoise Sellier Moisewitch questioned if another event venue is needed in the county.

Indeed it seems to be the event venue use that has Criglersville residents the most concern. Several said the property reeks of spot zoning and has no public benefit, but rather only benefits the Schapiro. Neighbor Laura Smoot said an event venue would cause a large influx of people in a neighborhood of 40 that has no infrastructure for such visitors. Marty McGetrick reiterated his comments from last month regarding the impact outdoor music would have on the nearby Shiloh Cemetery. Peter Malay said the project doesn’t pass the common sense test and would be the smallest acreage of any event venue in the county. He said its insulting that county officials keep saying Criglersville needs to be revitalized, something he said has already happened with the opening of Possum’s Store and Double Top Farm.

“It’s already a thriving community,” he said. “I appreciate the school issue needs to be dealt with, but this is not the solution.”

Judy Ocher spoke about her experience with flooding in Criglersville. She said she was first thrilled when she heard about the revitalization of the school until it evolved into what it is now. She said the M-1 zoning is putting a round peg into a square hole.

Renee Balfour said the project is a bait and switch, first presenting as a renovation to the school building and now consisting of an event venue with additional lodging units. She said Criglersville is a beautiful community and the proposed project would ruin it. She asked that the rezoning be tabled to allow the community to develop a plan for the property that would benefit the area.

Kevin McHaney suggested the project be reverted back to what it was originally introduced as—a boutique hotel and restaurant contained within the building.

“If its going well in a few years, then expand,” he said. “I don’t want to see the school sit another 12 years. Let’s go back to before the cat got out of the bag.”

A petition against the rezoning of the property containing hundreds of signatures was presented to the commission and supervisors. The signatures ranged from local to regional to out of state.

Only three spoke in favor of the project. Judy Mahanes of the Madison County Historical Society voiced her support for it. The society has its Mountain Museum at Criglersville in the building adjacent to the school. She said the society looks forward to having neighbors on the property instead of the abandoned building that currently sits there. She said the site has attracted vandals in the past and the society would welcome Schapiro’s guests to its museum.

Madison County Economic Development and Tourism Director Tracey Gardner said despite what some have said, the project does follow the county’s comprehensive plan and will benefit the county as a whole through tax revenue. She said she understands the project has changed since first being introduced, but hopes a compromise can be made. She also noted that when the county discussed tearing down the school building, citizens spoke against it, stating flood waters had never entered the building. Now, some are using flooding as a reason to not develop the property. She also questioned what the public reaction would be if the Graves family were to be just creating their project in Syria and had to apply for permitting.

Kyle, Schapiro’s attorney, said the conditions were developed over several weeks since August. She said the project is consistent with the comprehensive plan and that while its true the county is bound to follow the goals therein, they have to follow all of the goals, not just some. She said consider the alternative that the building not be cared for and become more dilapidated, attracting more crime.

“Felix Schapiro is willing to put forth the money to make the building beautiful,” Kyle said. “It’s a benefit to revitalize the building.”

When it came time for the planning commissioners to make a recommendation on the proposal to the board of supervisors, they couldn’t. Carpenter said the conditions still need developing since some concerns haven’t been addressed. Sellier Moisewitch said she’s fully behind renovating the school to create a nice hotel, but if the rezoning is a way to circumvent the acreage requirements for event venues, she’s can’t support it. Work asked that it be tabled for further study and made a motion to that effect. It failed without a second. Commissioner Pete Elliott then made a motion to send the proposal to the board of supervisors without a recommendation from the commission. It passed 7-1 with Work dissenting.

As for the supervisors, they couldn’t make a decision either. As the clock ticked past midnight, supervisor Dustin Dawson said he liked the original plan, but understands a business has to make money. However, it affects the neighbors and he struggles with that.

Supervisors James Jewett said the proposal raises a lot of red flags. He said he wouldn’t take it on because he doesn’t think its feasible in the long-term and said he’s worried about the historical designation and agrees with the residents of Criglersville as to noise pollution. He said he’d like to go back to the original proposal, but that obviously isn’t feasible hence the revised version.

Supervisor Carty Yowell said the project does meet the comprehensive plan, particularly the goals that support a welcoming and supporting atmosphere for business and the growth of the tourism industry. Yowell said he understands the concerns, but things a few things have been blown out of proportion as the venue isn’t going to be Disney World, Las Vegas or a frat house. He said supervisors are elected at large and must vote for what they think is best for the entire county, not just those in one village.

“We have to expand the tax base to take the burden off the backs of taxpayers,” Yowell said. “The idea that people would come in and enjoy what we have and go home and we don’t have to school their children intrigues me.”

Yowell said when the board discussed demolishing the building, citizens spoke against it saying it had good bones. Now they’re speaking against developing it.

Supervisor Charlotte Hoffman spoke in favor of the proposal, asking where would the county be without other proposals that grew public opposition including MWP and Sheetz.

“We can’t always turn things down because someone doesn’t like it and doesn’t want it in their backyard,” she said. “I think it would be good for Criglersville.”

Board of supervisors chairman Clay Jackson dubbed it as NIMBY, not in my backyard.

“Everyone says we need to diversify the tax base,” he said. “With Tastingz, kids were going to be playing in 29. There’s no kids playing in 29. With [my] cattle company, truckers would run over kids. With Crescere, Rochelle was going down. They’ve only done stargazing so far. This is characterized as an adult frat house. We immediately go to the worst case scenario.”

Jackson said with offers previously received for the school property, residents said the amounts offered weren’t enough. He said everyone wonders why either offer wasn’t snatched up. He said the county doesn’t need another school, a use that has been suggested for the property and the septic system that will be utilized is further in technology than what most have in their ground today.

Yowell made a motion to table the rezoning application. It was seconded by Dawson and approved 5-0. Yowell invited those opposed to come up with real solutions, not more of the same concerns.

“Call me with something constructive,” he said. “Something has to change for me to change my mind.”

The board was scheduled to meet for its regularly monthly meeting Tuesday.