Criglersville redeux?

It’s back—supervisors will consider an amended contract for the purchase of the former Criglersville Elementary School next week.

After nearly a year of discussions, supervisors voted in November to deny a rezoning request for the proposed development of the former Criglersville Elementary School into an event venue, lodging and retail space.

In June, developer Felix Schapiro submitted a rezoning request for the 5.83 acre parcel to change it from A1, Agriculture, to M1, Industrial Limited, to allow for a mixed use development. Schapiro intended to purchase the property which includes both the two-story school building and the former adjacent voting precinct. He hoped to create an event venue, boutique hotel, restaurant, retail establishment and community asset. According to his plans, the first floor of the former school would be used for a commercial kitchen, restaurant and event venue with possible lodging should a requested flood plain adjustment be approved. Lodging on the first floor of a structure is prohibited in a flood plain. The second floor would be all lodging. The plan for the voting precinct was retail space including a “make your own trail mix” bar. His ultimate vision included separate individual lodges, a fairy tale garden, a heritage apple orchard and chef’s garden, a pool and pool house and a greenhouse inspired bridal suite. One acre of the property also encompasses the Robinson River. He hoped to utilize it to provide pedestrian access to the river.

Despite numerous conditions on the rezoning, the request was ultimately denied after neighbors balked. In a multi-hour public hearing held in October, they voiced concerns about noise and light pollution, a lack of infrastructure for the influx of people attending events at the development and what they dubbed spot zoning. Those concerns were reiterated again at a subsequent board meeting and via a seven-page document submitted by “The Criglersville Community.” Alternate proposals for the property were also submitted and the Robinson Rose Community Alliance (RRCA) was organized to purchased the property to create a community space.

In November, supervisors denied Schapiro’s application opting to pursue a request for proposals process to solicit proposals for the property in early 2023. However, it’s unlikely that process will occur as an amended sale contract is now on the table which would put the property in Schapiro’s hands.

The amended contract makes no mention of Schapiro’s previous development plans or rezoning. While the sale includes the 5.83 acres at a price of $25,000, the county would still retain an easement of nearly one acre to preserve the Madison County Historical Society’s Mountain Museum. The property remains A-1 and although a former school building, any future use as a private school or daycare would require a special use permit. It also cannot be used an an equipment storage yard, inventory storage yard or salvage yard. The present day playground equipment would be removed prior to closing. The property would be purchased with the knowledge that the county could opt to never rezone it. The purchaser must begin rehabilitation of the school building within 13 month of the conveyance of the title and a certificate of occupancy must be obtained within four years. The county retains a first right of refusal to purchase the property should the purchaser fail to obtain the permit in the time stated.

The RRCA has already stated it plans to oppose the sale. It plans to bock any historic district designation, something Schapiro had planned to pursue as part of his original plan. The alliance says the school is unlikely to qualify on its own and being in a FEMA floodplain, the lack of a historic designation will cap any investments by Schapiro into the property at 50% of its value, or approximately $75,000. The alliance says this would leave Schapiro unable to renovate the building, causing the school to ultimately be demolished. The alliance also says being zoned A-1 limits the property’s development potential and Schapiro has not submitted any new proposal as to his plans for it.

The alliance takes issue with the classification of neighbor concerns as “Not In My Backyard (NIMBY).”

“This attitude is wrong and headed and unproductive,” RRCA Chair Samantha Guerry wrote in a post on the alliance’s website. “This is a complex piece of property with many issues. We have legitimate concerns that deserve serious consideration.”

She encouraged people to contact supervisors regarding the issue and linked to a form to sign a letter of opposition that will be submitted to the board.

A public hearing on the sale will be held Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at 414 N. Main Street, Madison.