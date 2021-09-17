Crescere case delayed again

Last week, attorneys for the Madison County Board of Supervisors, Crescere owner Crystallis LLC and William Rother appeared in court to hear the defense’s demurrer regarding the case. This was the second such scheduling for the demurrer, which was argued but continued in June to allow Rother’s attorney Roy Shannon to enter an amended complaint after an oral motion craving oyer was granted adding numerous documents to the complaint.

It was just another continuance in a case that has long been in the court system. The case takes issue with a special use permit (SUP) granted in August 2020 to allow the creation of a rural resort or event venue on a 762 acre property off Rt. 231 in Uno. The property, formerly known as Ken-Walt Farm and renamed Crescere, is owned by Orange resident Barbara Miller via Crystallis, LLC. Miller’s SUP covers seven parcels with a total of approximately 749.3 acres and consists of a variety of buildings including a spa, welcome center, restaurant and cottages, plus glamping and camping sites. Neighboring property owners William and Christina Rother filed a complaint seeking a declaratory judgement against the supervisors, Crystallis, LLC, and Crescere Resort in early September 2020. The complaint seeks to make the SUP invalid with the Rothers alleging the approval was improper and violates both the zoning ordinance and Virginia Code. They say the use isn’t in harmony with the intent of the zoning district and would adversely affect the use of the neighboring property. They also say they will be negatively impacted and harmed by the development of the resort with their use and quiet enjoyment of their property impaired. Christina Rother has since filed a non-suit, removing herself from the case.