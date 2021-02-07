Court dismisses case against county

A civil suit against Madison County was dismissed last week.
On Jan. 27, a long-awaited trial was held in Madison County Circuit Court involving former county resident and former Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Board (RRCSB) Chair Robert Legge versus the Madison County Board of Supervisors. Legge was appointed as one of the county’s three representatives to the RRCSB in late 2014. He later volunteered to serve on the organization’s executive committee before eventually becoming vice chair and later chair. His appointment was terminated by Madison County Supervisors following a closed session meeting May 24, 2018 to be effective June 7, 2018. The termination came after Legge failed to “provide a clear and succinct written response to the list of recurring concerns communicated in a letter to him May 8, 2018 including a specific and acceptable plan and timetable to resolve each.” Legge was given a chance to appear before the board June 6, which he did not do, and the decision to terminate was validated. He filed a civil suit against the board, Jackson and then supervisor Jonathon Weakley less than two months later alleging his dismissal was unlawful. Initially, the suit sought compensatory and punitive damages as well as reappointment to the RRCSB. It was later amended to remove punitive damages. Weakley was also removed from the suit.
Last Wednesday, Legge, who appeared at the bench trial pro se, took particular issue with being terminated “for cause,” as a letter from the board to him stated. He said “for cause” typically pertains to more egregious issues such as embezzlement, stealing and drug use. He said the General Assembly wanted community service board members to have a little autonomy. Legge said he did send a letter responding to the supervisors’ request for a plan and timetable to resolve their concerns, but “apparently they didn’t like it.” He also questioned Jackson as to why, if the county has three representatives on the RRCSB, they would look to only him to solve concerns rather than call upon all three members.
Jackson said Legge represented himself as the county’s main representative and as chair was viewed as the leader. He said the board was hoping Legge could get some action for the Madison citizens.
Attorney Frank Thomas, representing Jackson and the board of supervisors, moved to strike. He said Legge is no longer eligible to be reappointed since he moved to Culpeper County in 2019 and while Legge mentioned he received a $1.26 per day to serve as the county’s representative, there was no evidence for the court to compute compensatory damages. Thomas said Legge’s testimony in court doesn’t give any evidence that the dismissal was unlawful.
Madison County Circuit Court Judge David Franzen agreed. He said he has no doubt Legge was a productive member of the county and that he was to be congratulated because it isn’t easy to give of one’s time to do that. However, he said the evidence doesn’t support the complaint and disagreeing with the board’s decision is not a legal reason. He said the supervisors followed the statute’s requirements that a letter be sent enumerating concerns with an opportunity to respond, followed by a letter notifying of the termination with an opportunity to appear and be heard in person. Franzen said the complaint was hereby dismissed.