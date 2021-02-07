Court dismisses case against county

On Jan. 27, a long-awaited trial was held in Madison County Circuit Court involving former county resident and former Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Board (RRCSB) Chair Robert Legge versus the Madison County Board of Supervisors. Legge was appointed as one of the county’s three representatives to the RRCSB in late 2014. He later volunteered to serve on the organization’s executive committee before eventually becoming vice chair and later chair. His appointment was terminated by Madison County Supervisors following a closed session meeting May 24, 2018 to be effective June 7, 2018. The termination came after Legge failed to “provide a clear and succinct written response to the list of recurring concerns communicated in a letter to him May 8, 2018 including a specific and acceptable plan and timetable to resolve each.” Legge was given a chance to appear before the board June 6, which he did not do, and the decision to terminate was validated. He filed a civil suit against the board, Jackson and then supervisor Jonathon Weakley less than two months later alleging his dismissal was unlawful. Initially, the suit sought compensatory and punitive damages as well as reappointment to the RRCSB. It was later amended to remove punitive damages. Weakley was also removed from the suit.