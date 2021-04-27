County moves into 410

Some county departments have a new home on Main Street.
On Friday, April 9, several county departments moved into new offices at 410 N. Main Street. The building, located directly behind the county administration building, was previously home to the Madison office of the Virginia Department of Health and the Madison Free Clinic. It underwent a renovation earlier this year to create the first building of a two-building county administration campus. The second building, also known as the current county administration building located at 414 N. Main Street, is currently undergoing renovation. The approximately $1.3 million two-building renovation project aims to solve the longstanding issue of having county offices spread between 414 N. Main Street and Thrift Road. It has been in the works for 40-some years and is finally being completed.
Located in the building at 410 N. Main Street are the building and zoning department; treasurer’s office and the commissioner of revenue. The county administration department is also currently occupying space in the building, but will move back into 414 N. Main Street when those renovations are complete. That move will likely occur July 1 with the building also housing the registrar’s office; IT and the finance department, all of which are still currently located in the building on Thrift Road.
Those occupying the new spaces at 410 N. Main Street are happy with the move. County planner Ligon Webb said the staff in the building and zoning office loves their new home.
“The board of supervisors and county administration were very thoughtful in considering our department’s needs regarding a new office space and we were able to work closely with the design architects in laying out an office that meets our current needs, which also provides us with room to grow if needed,” he said. “Personally, I am very pleased with the process and the space overall and I think the public will like it just as much.”
Commissioner of revenue Brian Daniel agreed.
“We think the building is a place the citizens and the county can be proud of,” he said. “The new service counter provides our office the opportunity to serve several different citizens at the same time as well as expanding our ability to keep secure information properly protected.”
Treasurer Stephanie Murray echoed Daniel’s comments. Like Webb, she said the plans were prepared with as much attention to each office’s individual needs as possible while keeping costs within budget.
“As for the treasurer’s office, the front counters are more spacious which is a plus for the deputy treasurers to be able to work more efficiently,” Murray said. “In the past, there wasn’t enough room to perform certain tasks so they would have to leave their workstations to move to another desk. The lobby area is more spacious, which is especially nice with social distancing.”
Expect for the physical location, nothing else has changed in terms of contacting each office. Head of facilities and maintenance Roger Berry said phone numbers for each office have not changed and the P.O. Box addresses remain the same.
It’s important to note that 414 N. Main Street is currently closed to the public while renovations continue.
Meanwhile, a public hearing has been scheduled for April 27 at 6 p.m. in the War Memorial Building Courtroom to determine if the county should sell, transfer or otherwise convey the property at Thrift Road. County supervisors have said once the Main Street county administration campus renovations are complete, they’d like to sell the Thrift Road building since it will no longer be needed.