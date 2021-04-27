County moves into 410

“The board of supervisors and county administration were very thoughtful in considering our department’s needs regarding a new office space and we were able to work closely with the design architects in laying out an office that meets our current needs, which also provides us with room to grow if needed,” he said. “Personally, I am very pleased with the process and the space overall and I think the public will like it just as much.”

Commissioner of revenue Brian Daniel agreed.

“We think the building is a place the citizens and the county can be proud of,” he said. “The new service counter provides our office the opportunity to serve several different citizens at the same time as well as expanding our ability to keep secure information properly protected.”

Treasurer Stephanie Murray echoed Daniel’s comments. Like Webb, she said the plans were prepared with as much attention to each office’s individual needs as possible while keeping costs within budget.