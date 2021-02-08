County hosts COVID vaccination clinic

Sherer said the Madison County Cooperative Extension Office was calling the locals on the list to setup an appointment. He said personnel from the office would also help check people in for their appointments with support via borrowed Chromebooks from the Madison County Public Schools.

“A lot of people in the county are stepping up to the plate,” Sherer said last week when discussing the clinic. He said school nurses had also volunteered to administer the vaccines and steps were being taken to utilize the county’s EMS personnel as well.

The clinic was created as kind of an ad hoc thing with Sherer being notified Sunday, Jan. 26 that the county would be receiving the vaccine doses for distribution. He said the plan is to have everything in place so that when more doses become available, they can be administered.

Sherer encouraged anyone who has not already done so to fill out the RRHD surveys at www.rrhd.org. Those without email access can call 877-275-8343. A Madison hotline has also been setup at 948-7532 to assist with registering for the vaccine. He said anyone receiving the first dose of the vaccine will be contacted to make an appointment to receive the required second dose as well. He said he hopes the local vaccination clinics will continue.