County has a new Christmas tree

There’s a new tree in town.

Last week, workers from Greenscapes Nursery planted the county’s new Christmas tree on the War Memorial Lawn in the Town of Madison. The Baby Blue Spruce was sourced by the nursery, who generously donated the time and effort to locate and plant the tree at the request of the county’s tourism committee. The committee decided earlier this year that it was time to plant a new permanent Christmas tree in town. Several years ago, the former Christmas tree was taken down after becoming unruly.

Following that decision, local Christmas tree seller Spruce Rock Farm donated a tree annually for the season. It was transported to town each year by Aylor’s Garage and Towing before being erected and decorated on the War Memorial Lawn. Madison County Economic Development and Tourism Director Tracey Gardner said she’s grateful for all the work done by Spruce Rock and Aylor’s each year for the Christmas tree, but the tourism committee decided it was time to plant a new tree.

The idea of planting a permanent tree was supported by the Madison County Board of Supervisors. The tree was purchased by the tourism committee.

Baby Blue is a fitting name for the tree, both because of its size and as a nod to the Madison Blue hue favored by locals. The tiny tree stands less than four feet tall, but will grow to be the perfect Christmas tree size.

A miniature version of the popular Blue Spruce, Baby Blues grow at a rate of 9-12 inches annually until reaching a mature size of approximately 25 feet tall and 10 feet wide. They grow best in full sun and are fairly hardy, resistant to both extreme cold and drought.

The Madison tree was officially lit Friday just before the start of the Christmas parade. It features color changing lights that switch from white to, of course, Madison Blue. Gardner said so far the reception to the tree has been mostly positive, along with a little humor due to its current size.

“Ultimately, it’s just a better solution all around and will grow up right along all the children that were out there celebrating Friday night,” she said.