County considering purchase

The Madison County Board of Supervisors will receive comments from the public regarding a possible purchase of the former Madison County Rescue Squad (MCRS) building.

The squad was dissolved as an emergency medical services agency last year, but its building remains in use by members for monthly meetings. Now, the county is thinking of purchasing it. The building, located on Main Street, was built by the squad in 1963 and has an assessed value of $633,500. It sits on 1.5 acres.

Currently, the county’s EMS department rents a space across the street from the squad building. The department originally only rented part of its current space, but later expanded to take over the entire building. Several car ports have also been added to the exterior to keep ambulances out of the elements in what has been affectionately referred to as a “shanty town” by county supervisors. It’s unknown what the county plans to do with the MCRS building if purchased. A study was conducted last year to evaluate constructed a new EMS building at a site on U.S. 29 or adjacent to Hoover Ridge. No decision was made.

A public hearing on the possible MCRS building purchase will be held Tuesday, June 28 at 6 p.m. at 414 N. Main Street. According to local real estate listings, the building has not been listed for sale.