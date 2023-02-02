It’s done—supervisors voted last week against selling the Criglersville school. The decision to not sell the school comes on the heels of the denial of a rezoning request for the property. In June, developer Felix Schapiro submitted a rezoning request for the 5.83 acre parcel to change it from A1, Agriculture, to M1, Industrial Limited, to allow for a mixed use development. Schapiro intended to purchase the property which includes both the two-story school building and the former adjacent voting precinct. He hoped to create an event venue, boutique hotel, restaurant, retail establishment and community asset.

Despite numerous conditions on the rezoning, the request was ultimately denied after neighbors balked. In a multi-hour public hearing held in October, they voiced concerns about noise and light pollution, a lack of infrastructure for the influx of people attending events at the development and what they dubbed spot zoning. Those concerns were reiterated again at a subsequent board meeting and via a seven-page document submitted by “The Criglersville Community.” Alternate proposals for the property were also submitted and the Robinson Rose Community Alliance (RRCA) was organized to purchased the property to create a community space. In November, supervisors denied Schapiro’s application opting to pursue a request for proposals process to solicit proposals for the property in early 2023.

However, that process was abandoned after Schapiro and his team submitted amendments to their sale contract. The original contract was suppose to close back in the fall, but that never happened after the rezoning was denied.

The amended contract made no mention of Schapiro’s previous development plans or rezoning. It included the 5.83 acres at a price of $25,000, with the county retaining an easement of nearly one acre to preserve the Madison County Historical Society’s Mountain Museum. The amendments recognized the property as A-1 and acknowledged the supervisors could decide to never change that zoning. Any future use as a private school or daycare would require a special use permit and the property could not be used as an equipment storage yard, inventory storage yard or salvage yard. The present day playground equipment would be removed prior to closing. The purchaser would be required to begin rehabilitation of the school building within 13 months of the conveyance of the title and a certificate of occupancy would have to be obtained within four years. The county retained a first right of refusal to purchase the property should the purchaser fail to obtain the permit in the time stated.

Prior to the start of last week’s public hearing, Schapiro said he wasn’t entirely sure what the plan for the property would be, something he said would rely heavily on the community’s wants. He said he had been exploring the best way forward with his team and talked about byright A-1 uses such as a hunt club or single family home. He said it would pain him to see the property not be a community asset and talked about potentially putting up the funds to renovate it before leasing it back to the community.

Schapiro said some of the points brought up by opponents, including blocking the establishment of a historic district and being located within a floodplain, were not deal breakers. He said others had spent a significant amount of time talking about what couldn’t be done versus presenting a “positive vision for what could and should be developed for Criglersville.”

Schapiro’s attorney, Ashley Kyle, said FEMA floodplain regulations establishing a 50% threshold for renovation project expenses are a challenge, not a barrier. She said the regulations don’t apply to code violations and health and safety issues. She said one option would be to raise the floor above the flood plain, which while potentially costly, could exempt the project from the threshold restriction. She advocated for the amended contract which she said places time restrictions on how long the revitalization of the property could take, established the easement for the historical society museum and gave the county the first right to buyback the property.

“Closing is in the best interest of all parties and we intend to enforce the contract that is in place,” Kyle said. “[Schapiro] is committed to restoring the building. He is the person who will make this move forward.”

During the public hearing, several people spoke against the sale. Reynold Auckenthaler said the sale would allow Schapiro to demolish the school the very next day. Judy Auckenthaler took issue with Schapiro’s lack of interaction with the Criglersville community, as well as the insinuation that he would sue the county if the sale didn’t go through. Renee Balfour talked about the lack of a plan for the sale now that the rezoning were off the table and asked for a detailed plan.

“It’s not clear to me why he wants this property so badly and is throwing out a wide net of options [for it],” Balfour said. “I do not support this contract that has no details.”

DuCard Vineyards owner Scott Elliff said he had evaluated the Criglersville site and deemed it unfitting for a vineyard. He said it would be cost ineffective and not practical or successful.

Neighbor Henry Quinn said he sees community members using the property daily and it would be a shame for it to turn into a non-public place. Laura Smoot agreed. She referenced previous offers for the property, all of which were denied for various reasons.

“A school is a center for the community,” Luisa Bear added. “That should be honored.”

Samantha Guerry of the RRCA spoke via telephone at the hearing. She said Schapiro no longer has a plan for the property and has never been clear about what the benefits to the county would be. She said in contradiction to his statements, he would need the support of the community to have a successful business. She said the RRCA could do a better job in creating a vibrant community asset.

Robin Hoen spoke in favor of the RRCA’s plan to create a community center. Like others, she also took issue with Schapiro’s lack of plan for the property. Several speakers also stated they didn’t like the implication that Schapiro would sue the county should the sale not go through.

Supervisors agreed with those speaking. Carty Yowell said none of the other proposals, three of which have been recently received, would be considered until Schapiro’s was finished. That said, both Yowell and board of supervisors chairman Clay Jackson said they wouldn’t currently vote for the RRCA’s proposal. Yowell said it was missing important details.

Yowell also pointed out that the property itself is tricky. He said every use in A-1 zoned land requires three acres, leaving the property open to just one use. He said since the county didn’t close on the original contract, the amended contract was being viewed as a new document. He also acknowledged that the school evokes strong feelings, especially from those who once attended it and while selling it creates potential uses and an ability to return it to the taxbase, he fears the uses will be too limited and could result in the property being returned to the county. He also said selling it would take away the ability for the county to use it in the future as a potential EMS satellite location, a daycare or even storage.

Both Yowell and supervisor Charlotte Hoffman said the plan for a property is never included in the contract. Hoffman advocated for the sale, stating Schapiro knows the property’s limitations and the county can’t afford another community center on its dime.

“We all want to do the right thing,” she said. “I don’t see why we can’t give him his chance to do what he wants to do.”

Supervisor James Jewett said the property does have its limitations. He said he feared losing control over the the museum building which doubles as a polling location. Like Yowell, he said the property could serve as a location for an EMS satellite in the future.

“The current board needs to sit down and evaluate the property and what we want to do with it,” Jewett said. He suggested denying the sale and pulling the property from the market until it could be evaluated, something that likely won’t be able to happen until this summer once the budgeting process has concluded. Jewett made a motion to that effect which was seconded by Yowell.

Jackson said this year’s budget process is going to be a rough one and residents talk about diversifying the tax base, but take issue with every business that comes along.

“Every business I never hear anything positive,” he said. He said he too has concerns regarding the potential uses on the property due to its acreage.

The supervisors approved Jewett’s motion 4-1 with Hoffman dissenting.