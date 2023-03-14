A community listening session will be held this month in Madison County.

The session, scheduled for March 27, 9-11 a.m. at the Madison Fire Hall, is part of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District's Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). The triennial assessment represents the next step in an ongoing community health improvement process to engage the community and collect real world information from the people who live and work in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties. The CHNA is a joint effort between the health district, the Culpeper Wellness Foundation, Fauquier Health, the PATH Foundation, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services and UVa Health Culpeper Medical Center.

Residents in each of the counties are asked to complete a survey to help identify issues important to their communities. The questions focus on factors affecting health including environmental, social and sociocultural influences. The answers to the survey are then used to create the CHNA.

Feedback gathered from the community, health partners and stakeholders will be analyzed, along with local statistics, to create a community centered and data driven approach to identify community health concerns and future strategies. The plan will then be used to develop best practices for improvement, collaboration and advocacy.

As part of the process, in-person community listening sessions have been scheduled throughout the month. A local session will be held March 27, 9-11 a.m. at the Madison Fire Hall.

In addition, the survey is available online at https://chsresults.iad1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0B5Q2LCDSv93wJU. It will remain open until April 15.