Collier named chair

Earlier this month, the Madison County School Board completed its annual reorganization.

Nita Collier was named chairman of the board. She was nominated by school board member Christopher Wingate and approved 4-0. School board member Charles Sheads was absent. Collier said she was humbled by the choice. She takes the gavel from longtime board member Karen Allen who served as the 2022 chair after longtime chairman Barry Penn Hollar did not seek reelection to the board.

Wingate was nominated as vice chairman by new board member Greg Martz. Wingate was approved 4-0.

Collier will serve as the board’s representative to the Piedmont Regional Education Program (PREP) and the VSBA conference. Wingate will serve as the board’s alternate representative to PREP, the Blue Ridge Virtual Governor’s School (BRVGS), the board of supervisors and the VSBA conference. Allen will serve as the board’s representative to BRVGS and the alternate representative to the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) Committee. Sheads will serve as the representative to the CIP Committee. Martz will serve as the alternate to PREP and the representative to the board of supervisors.

Board members were also named to each of the school division’s advisory committees. Sheads was named to the special education committee and the CTE committee. Wingate was also named to the CTE committee as well as the gifted and talented committee and the new parent and community committee.

Allen was named to the family life committee, the gifted and talented committee and the diversity committee. Martz was named to the family life committee and the parent and community committee. collier was named to the special education committee and the diversity committee.

Liz Patterson remains the clerk of the board. Director of finance Tina Cropp is the deputy clerk.