Madison County Supervisors first weekly budget discussion led to an unexpected topic—potentially selling the Arcade.

The two-story brick building is owned by the county and located on Main Street in the Town of Madison. It was previously operated as the Madison County Historical Society’s Museum before the museum was relocated to the Kemper Residence. The Society still leases the building, with the upper level used for artifact storage and the lower level used by several organizations, including the society, as meeting space. The Madison Garden Club designed and maintains a garden behind the building.

A recent assessment of county and school properties revealed the building is in need of serious work. The repairs, which include repointing the exterior brick walls and flooring and ceiling work, are estimated at $155,210. It was this number that started the conversation about potentially selling the property.

County administrator Jonathon Weakley asked the supervisors what amount they would like to allocate to the building’s needs.

“We own the building,” he said. “If we own it, tell me what you want to do with.”

It was supervisor Charlotte Hoffman who made the suggestion.

“Why can’t we sell it,” she asked. “Maybe someone would buy it and restore it to its former glory.”

Board of supervisors chairman Clay Jackson said he wasn’t against it, but that it could be something that yields lot of community opinions.

“I’m not against going down that path,” he said. “It seems like this is one of those buildings that is near and dear to Madison County’s heart.”

Hoffman said if it keeps deteriorating, it will “get to the point where its falling in the street.”

“It would be nice to see an entrepreneur turn it into something that maybe draws more people to town,” supervisor Carty Yowell said.

The Arcade has a rich history and is possibly the oldest building in town. The first known mention of it was in a 1794 deed to an adjoining property. According to the Madison County Historical Society, in 1820, a license was granted for a tavern on the lot and by the mid-19th century, a frame extension was added with a porch and balcony facing main Street. The brick arcade served as the entrance to the rear of the inn. The inn consisted of rooms as well as dining and dancing and by the 1880s was known as the Madison House.

The building is largely credited with saving Main Street during the fire of 1919. The interior went along with the frame part, but the brick walls of the Arcade did not. The building was restored with a commercial cinderblock addition constructed. The county acquired the building and demolished the cinderblock portion to provide public parking space. At some point, citizens formed a “Save the Arcade” group and the historical society restored the building.

Recently, there’s been some movement in properties along Main Street. Two houses were recently sold and the former Madison Eagle office has undergone interior renovation. A new salon has opened in the south end and local bakery Cake Krums is moving into a building across from the visitor center.

The supervisors are expected to discuss the potential sale of the Arcade again in March.