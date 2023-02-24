Rose Park United Methodist Church continues to move forward following a devastating fire last month.

On January 25, fire officials from Madison, Orange, Stanardsville and Ruckersville responded to a fire in the sanctuary of the approximately 140-year-old church. The fire caused significant damage to the church’s sanctuary. Church leaders were unsure exactly how much damage was done, but anticipated it would take a considerable amount of time to repair and rebuild. The church body has been worshipping at Madison United Methodist Church since the fire. The two churches are part of the Madison Charge and share the Rev. Elizabeth Petry.

David Netting, 45, of Stanardsville, has been charged as a result of the fire and faces breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson; injuring, etc. a property or monument; and burning or destroying a dwelling, house, etc. His case will be heard by a Madison County Grand Jury next month.

While the legal case moves through the system, church officials are continuing the path forward to renovation and repair.

“As we continue to come together as a church family after the devastating fire, we have found ourselves feeling blessed and overwhelmed by the support of our community,” church officials said in a a statement released last week. “We continue to thank the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for [its] diligence with bringing the arsonist to justice, as well as the numerous volunteer fire companies that came to our aid. We are beyond thankful for all those who volunteer for these organizations and sacrifice their time to support those in need.”

Church officials also thanked the Madison United Methodist Church family for its willingness to share its space while Rose Park is unavailable. Rose Park is meeting at Madison UMC at 9:45 a.m. Sundays.

Repairing the church is going to be a long process, church officials said. The first step is securing funding. An online portal has been created for donations. It can be accessed at https://secure.myvanco.com/L-Z96F/campaign/C-13FXN. The church is also in need of pew Bibles, hymnals, a piano and an organ.

Bethel Baptist Church has planned a fundraiser, “Soup Mania,” for Saturday, Feb. 24, 5-8 p.m. Admission is free; donations will be accepted with proceeds benefitting Rose Park United Methodist Church. The event includes a soup contest and baked good auction. Anyone wishing to participate can bring a crockpot of soup for entry into the contest or a baked good for the auction.

During last week’s board meeting, county supervisors opted to waive any fees associated with the church’s repair. These include building permit, inspection and tipping fees.

“This isn’t based on religion,” board of supervisors chairman Clay Jackson said. “They had a traumatic event.”

Jackson said no one from the church had requested the waiver, but he felt it was the right thing to do. Supervisor Carty Yowell agreed.

“Arson is an extenuating circumstance,” he said, noting that waiving the fees in the case did not set any type of precedent. Supervisors approved the waiver unanimously.

On its fundraising page, officials of the church acknowledged the challenge that has been placed on them, but also several blessings. A Jesus doll in the sanctuary melted beyond repair on top of the piano. Two church members happened to wander into a new local thrift shop and found the same doll, clean and pristine.

Church officials said another blessing was the outpouring of love and support from the community with many individuals and churches offering space to meet and resources to the church body.

“We are God’s people coming together to find hope in Christ for a new day,” officials said.