Charges certified to grand jury

Charges in a Madison County murder case are moving forward.

Last week, Larry Allen Young, Jr. 25, of Orange appeared in Madison County General District Court for a preliminary hearing. Young was arrested March 5 following an incident that occurred in the Graves Mill area of Madison County Feb. 28. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area for a deceased male located within a residence. Days later, the office announced the arrest of Young. He faces first degree murder; breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny with a deadly weapon; use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; malicious discharge in an occupied dwelling; possession of a firearm in violation of a protective order; and grand larceny of a firearm.

According to evidence presented by Madison County Commonwealth’s Attorney Clarissa Berry, victim Darren Hayward was discovered deceased at the bottom of the stairs in the family’s Rivendell Lane home by his father, John McDaniel and sister. A gun cabinet had been broken into and a .270 rifle was missing. Investigator Woodward testified that several firearms were obtained from Young after he was arrested by the University of Virginia Police. They responded to a possible armed robbery in the Central Grounds Parking Garage on Emmet Street the same day the incident in Madison County occurred. Young had already fled, but was located in the construction area behind Alderman Library. Police negotiated with him for an undisclosed amount of time before making the arrest.

Following the incident in Charlottesville, Woodward said several items were obtained from Young including two handguns, a shotgun and a .270 rifle. Woodward said Young told officers he had went to the home on Rivendell to steal a gun. Body camera footage from the university police featured police’s encounter with Young after his arrest. Young said he knew where the key to the Rivendell home was hidden and had previously been friends with Hayward’s brother. Young said he then went to UVa with the intention of harming himself. An autopsy report revealed that Hayward died from a bullet wound to the head. That bullet, Woodward said, matched the .9mm Ruger handgun obtained from Young. Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Covert testified that blood on Young’s clothes matched that of Hayward.

Berry moved to certify the charges to the grand jury.

Defense attorney Ryan Rakness objected to two of the charges. He said there was no evidence to show that Hayward had been shot in the home and thus the malicious discharge in an occupied dwelling charge should not move forward. He also said there was no identification of the .270 to determine the one missing from the home and the one recovered from Young were the same weapon. Rakness said the grand larceny of a firearm charge should also not move forward.

Berry disagreed stating the preliminary hearing only required probable cause and a reasonable inference could be made that the missing .270 and the recovered .270 were one and the same. She said Young had stated he had stolen three other guns from a home in Orange County prior to stealing the one in Madison. As for the discharging a firearm, she said the victim was killed by a single gunshot wound and discovered in the home. She said there’s no other sense of how that would have happened.

Madison County General District Court Judge Theresa Carter agreed, certifying all of the charges to the grand jury, including a misdemeanor charge of purchasing a gun with a protective order in place. The Madison County Grand Jury will next meet Nov. 7.

Young also faces one count of abduction by force or intimidation in Albemarle County. He is set to appear in court on Dec. 8 for that charge. He also faces several charges in Orange County including eight counts of a parent violating a child under 15; seven counts of intercourse with a child under 13; eight counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13; one count each of child abuse, cruelty/injury of a child, sodomy of a victim under 13 and object sexual penetration of a child under 13; entering a house to commit assault and battery; grand larceny; petit larceny and strangulation. He is scheduled to appear in Orange County Circuit Court Nov. 28.