Car show Saturday

Joseph Johnson is no stranger to cars. The Madison County High School Senior and Blue Ridge Virtual Governor’s School (BRVGS) Student has always been interested in the metal machines. For his senior project, he chose to further his interest by focusing on the history and evolution of the American automobile industry since 1960. Each student must also have a community service component to their senior project. Johnson’s is a benefit car show which will be held Saturday and raise money for Madison Emergency Services Association (MESA).

“I chose to host a car show because it would not only provide an opportunity for the public to learn about the history of the American auto industry and the vehicles that helped make it great, but it would also provide an opportunity to raise money for a good cause,” Johnson said. “I chose MESA because I wanted to maximize the impact of my community service project and I have several classmates who have benefitted from MESA’s services in the past and present.”

Johnson said he’s attended a few car shows in the past, but this is the first he has ever hosted or participated in. Creating the show has been a learning experience, but one he hopes will be a success.

“I’m pretty much diving headfirst into this project without much experience,” Johnson said. “However, I’ve learned a lot along the way and I’m striving to make this event the best it can possibly be.”

The show, “Cars for a Cause 2022” will be held Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Madison County High School. Cars and trucks of all makes, models and sizes are welcome. Vehicle entry fees are $20 and will be accepted at the gate. Awards will be given in four categories—best domestic, best import, best truck and judges’ choice. Judging will begin at 2 p.m.

Admission is free for the general public and the Madison County FFA, of which Johnson is the vice president, will be selling hot chocolate and hamburgers. All proceeds will benefit MESA which helps local families in need.

After graduation, Johnson plans to attend a four-year university and major in agribusiness. He plans to become the ninth generation of his family to farm for a living.

For more information about Cars for a Cause 2022, email Johnson at joseph.johnson@brvgs.k12.va.us.