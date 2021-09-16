Candidates answer questions

Sheads said he himself barely passed high school and didn’t know if he had qualifications to be on the board other than he says what he means. Jones holds a bachelor’s degree and is working on a masters, but said she can think outside of her education. Wingate has his masters, but said common sense is much more important.

Candidates were asked various questions about supporting all students, critically responsive teaching and equity education.

Sheads said he’s not prepared to appease one group over another and sexualization needs to be left out of schools. He said its racist to tell any child of any color that they are oppressive over or submissive to anyone else and that he believes in allowing students who can excel, to excel.

Jones said it’s not up to her to judge any student for their beliefs, but rather it’s her job to support them to get the best education possible. She said she supports the current curriculum and pointed out that critical race theory is taught at the collegiate level and should stay there. She also said equity education is about providing the same educational opportunities to all students regardless and that they have the resources they need to be successful.