Budget season set to begin

It’s that time of year again—budget season.

During Monday’s school board meeting, board members got their first glimpse of the upcoming budget planning calendar. Currently, superintendent Anna Graham and director of finance Tina Cropp are in the process of collecting budget wants and needs from staff members. Graham said a quick glance reveals the requests are mainly personnel related. The list will continue to be developed until next month.

During the January board meeting, which is currently scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at Madison County High School, Graham will present her budget goals. On January 17, the staff budget requests will be reviewed during a teacher advisory meeting. A school board budget worksession is scheduled for the following day, Jan. 18, at 5 p.m.

Currently, the goal is to hold the annual budget public hearing during the Feb. 13 board meeting with tentative approval expected during the March 13 meeting. From there, the approved budget travels to the board of supervisors for inclusion in their budget process.

That process begins this month with budget request instructions sent to county departments and outside agencies. Those requests are due back Jan. 13 with the county administrator and finance director set to meet with departments and agencies Jan. 17-25. Public budget worksessions will begin Feb. 2 and continue each Thursday, 3-6 p.m. in the county auditorium, until March 16.

The county’s budget public hearing is tentatively scheduled for April 4 at 7 p.m. in the county auditorium with approval expected April 11 at 4 p.m.