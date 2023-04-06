Next week supervisors will receive public comments on the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget.

As in previous years, the proposed budget heavily focuses on education and public safety. The $64.1 million budget, of which $31.5 million is in the general fund, is balanced using approximately $3.9 million in fund balance—$1.2 million for the general fund and $2.7 million for the capital fund. The budget contains no tax increases.

The budget includes a 5% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for employees and a 50/50 split of a 9.9% health insurance increase, as well as investments in training and certification opportunities for employees. Initially the state was proposing a 7% COLA for Standards of Quality (SOQ) positions in education and compensation board employees, but lowered it to 5%.

The capital budget includes approximately $533,000 for the county’s capital asset replacement program including facility needs, $302,000 in vehicles and equipment including four cars at the sheriff’s office and $100,000 for technology. Also included in the capital budget is $3.3 million for the county’s safety radio system program; $3 million for broadband implementation associated with the RISE project; $107,000 for the Tyler software project; $300,000 set aside for the county’s next reassessment; $771,000 to convert the former Madison County Rescue Squad building into the EMS building; and $212,000 for Madison County Parks and Recreation’s Hoover Ridge project. Approximately $715,000 is including for school capital project including plumping, HVAC and vehicles and equipment. Outside agencies will receive $2.3 million collectively. This includes funding for the library, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center and more.

The budget also includes $287,820 in operational contingency for unexpected costs; $30,000 in contingency for annual leave; and $144,192 in contingency for unexpected costs related to schools. The latter is far less than the $590,000 in local contingency included in the approved school board budget should the state not come through on additional funding. The General Assembly is expected to reconvene later this month.

Supervisors plan to receive comments on the budget during a public hearing April 11 at 7 p.m. Official adoption of the budget is expected the following week with appropriation in early June.