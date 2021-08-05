Broadband survey closing

The survey, created by Firefly Fiber Broadband, aims to define the unserved areas in 12 counties included in the company’s Regional Internet Service Expansion (RISE) Project. Madison County is included in the project which aims to deliver fiber-optic broadband service to more than 35,000 Virginians in the region who lack access to reliable service. Firefly, which is a subsidiary of CVEC, is working with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) to make the project possible. REC would own the fiber optic system installed on its poles with Firefly providing the actual service.

The results of the survey will be included in a Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) grant application to obtain funding for the project. Firefly and Central Virginia Electric Cooperative President and CEO Gary Wood said in Madison County, an eastern portion of the county was already covered via an FCC grant to Fiberlight, another telecommunications company, while a western portion was covered via a grant awarded to CenturyLink. Both companies have yet to actually build any service in the areas, which the FCC requires them to do within six years. However, the two portions can be added to the RISE grant application, forcing the two companies to put up or shut up—challenge the application and sign an agreement with the county to build out a system in three years or pull out. Meanwhile, a northern portion of the county is covered under an FCC grant awarded to Shantel, which Wood said has given indications it plans to build before the six year deadline.