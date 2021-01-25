Broadband remains elusive

Citing the work of the previous committee, Work suggested that the county form a broadband authority and continue down a universal broadband route by identifying financial resources, partnering with internet service providers (ISPs) and even Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC). The latter has been floated as an option before since some electrical cooperatives are running fiber on their poles to their customers. However, REC has hit a roadblock in the form of a lawsuit challenging the company’s ability to utilize its existing right-of-way for internet since it was exclusively granted for electricity. It’s currently unknown where that case stands.

Under the Virginia Wireless Service Authorities Act local governments can form a wireless service authority, or broadband authority, which can provide qualifying communications services including high speed data and internet access. Under Virginia law, localities can build and operate a publically owned network to provide internet service to publically owned buildings, but cannot provide service to privately owned buildings. A broadband authority, however, is allowed to connect to private buildings as long as it is operated as a non-discriminatory open access network.