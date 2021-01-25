Broadband remains elusive

Once again, Madison County is seeking a solution to its broadband woes.
Last month, planning commission members began discussing the need for high speed internet throughout the county, something that has been talked about in one way or another for years. Commissioners pointed to neighboring counties that have had success—Orange, Culpeper and Albemarle with their grant funds; Orange with its FiberLink program; Culpeper with its All Points Broadband and Rappahannock County with its quickly moving broadband authority.
“We’re behind and need to pick up our game,” commissioner Peter Work said.
The disparity in internet service has been made all the more apparent with COVID-19 and the need for virtual meetings and virtual learning. When schools abruptly closed in March, Madison County Public Schools Administrators quickly went to work developing a virtual learning plan. Chromebooks were loaned out to students and antennas were installed at school buildings to broadcast wireless internet to accompanying parking lots. Students without internet service were mailed packets to be completed and turned in.
Since then, with students learning either fully virtual or through a hybrid blended model with virtual and in-person learning, internet access has only continued to be an issue. The school division purchased Chromebooks and iPads, one per student, and numerous hotspots to provide internet service. Students who don’t have internet service are using a work around involving downloading their work onto their school provided device.
Local businesses also struggle with connectivity.
Work and commissioner Francoise Seillier-Moisewitsch presented a report on broadband, including the accomplishments, or lack thereof, of the county’s previous broadband committee. That committee began meeting in September 2016. Over the course of several months, members worked with the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) to assess the county’s current broadband service, identifying gaps and exploring funding options. The idea was to adopt and prioritize goals with stakeholders, qualify and quantify the county’s role and then seek private sector investment to refine the goals. Eventually, the committee would seek conceptual RFPs from regional technology partners.
However, the CIT assessment uncovered some major hurdles. The largest came in the form of the FCC data which made the county appear to have service when it didn’t. Reporting rules allow a company to claim entire Census blocks if it provides coverage to one consumer within the block. Because of this, according to the FCC, almost the entire county is serviced by Virginia Broadband with HighSpeedLink in the northwest portions. The government uses the FCC data for funding. The data showed Madison County as having better coverage than Fairfax County.
The committee released a new survey in April 2017, which more than 800 people completed. After that, the committee kind of fell apart and disbanded.
Citing the work of the previous committee, Work suggested that the county form a broadband authority and continue down a universal broadband route by identifying financial resources, partnering with internet service providers (ISPs) and even Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC). The latter has been floated as an option before since some electrical cooperatives are running fiber on their poles to their customers. However, REC has hit a roadblock in the form of a lawsuit challenging the company’s ability to utilize its existing right-of-way for internet since it was exclusively granted for electricity. It’s currently unknown where that case stands.
Under the Virginia Wireless Service Authorities Act local governments can form a wireless service authority, or broadband authority, which can provide qualifying communications services including high speed data and internet access. Under Virginia law, localities can build and operate a publically owned network to provide internet service to publically owned buildings, but cannot provide service to privately owned buildings. A broadband authority, however, is allowed to connect to private buildings as long as it is operated as a non-discriminatory open access network.
Work made a motion to recommend the supervisors create a broadband authority to extend affordable high-speed quality broadband and cell coverage throughout the county. The motion was approved 6-3 with commissioners Mike Fisher, Pete Elliott and Daniel Crigler dissenting. The three said they did so not because they aren’t in favor of the creation of an authority, but because they thought the motion went too far in the verbiage. They said the authority needs to develop its own tasks.
The issue has been placed on the board of supervisor’s agenda for the Jan. 26 meeting. In the meantime, board members have created a taskforce of supervisors Carty Yowell and Kevin McGhee, commissioners Mike Mosko and Work and economic development and tourism director Tracey Gardner to evaluate the creation of an authority.