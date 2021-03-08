 Skip to main content
Bridge plan progress
Bridge plan progress

Lindsay Lane bridge

A swinging bridge at Lindsay Lane was boarded up by VDOT in October following an engineering review which found it to be damaged to the point of being dangerous. 

 Gracie Hart Brooks

Some progress has been made on a citizen-led initiative to save the Criglersville swinging bridges.

Last week, Criglersville resident Jim Howe reported that a very productive meeting was held with county administrator Jack Hobbs and VDOT regarding the bridges. Howe, his wife and Possum’s Store owner Renee Balfour and DuCard Vineyards owner Scott Elliff are leading the charge to save the bridges. The three hope to form an association to repair and reopen the Lindsay Lane bridge as soon as possible. The association would raise the money to repair the bridge with professor Dana Elzey overseeing the project. Funds would be raised from a variety of sources with approximately $15,000 needed for materials. The association would also work toward a long-term solution for future repair and maintenance of both the Lindsay Lane bridge and the Meadows Lane bridge, fundraising at least $500 annually.

Last week, Howe told supervisors there were three paths forward—a VDOT led project; a community group with VDOT overseeing the project; or a community led project. Howe said the first was likely out both due to cost and time it would take to complete it. During the meeting VDOT, Howe said it became apparent the second option was likely out as well since “it was clear VDOT was happy to hand off the bridges.” He said he definitely favored the third option.

“We’ve talked to most of the property owners and residents [around the bridges] and I think there’s no question we could obtain the money to repair [or] replace the bridge,” Howe said.

However, there’s also a question about right-of-way. VDOT doesn’t currently own the right-of-way for the bridges so it would need to be obtained. Howe said the Lindsay Lane bridge mostly sits on two properties with a total of five properties involved. He said he’s spoken to four and three are 100% behind a community group obtaining the bridges while the fourth requested more time to think about it. The fifth owner hadn’t been approached as of last week’s board of supervisors meeting.

“I think we’ve made some good progress,” Howe said. “I feel if we can secure the right-of-way and the money, we can fix the bridges.”

Madison County Attorney Sean Gregg said the cleanest way for a citizen group to obtain the bridges would be for the landowners to lease it to the group.

Supervisor Carty Yowell asked if having VDOT abandon the bridges would lead to them being destroyed.

“Does one lead to the other,” he asked.

Hobbs said that would be figured out before anything was decided.

Yowell said it was comforting to see something come together to resolve the bridge issue. Board of supervisors chairman Clay Jackson agreed.

“There’s a lot more development that needs to happen, but it seems option three is the best way to go,” he said. He encouraged Howe and the others involved to research more about establishing a foundation and also work on the right-of-way problem. “We’ll go which way you tell us to go,” Jackson added.

Howe said the intent will be to take care of both bridges.

“They are small peanuts to VDOT,” he said. “They have much bigger bridges to deal with.”

