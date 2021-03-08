Bridge plan progress

However, there’s also a question about right-of-way. VDOT doesn’t currently own the right-of-way for the bridges so it would need to be obtained. Howe said the Lindsay Lane bridge mostly sits on two properties with a total of five properties involved. He said he’s spoken to four and three are 100% behind a community group obtaining the bridges while the fourth requested more time to think about it. The fifth owner hadn’t been approached as of last week’s board of supervisors meeting.

“I think we’ve made some good progress,” Howe said. “I feel if we can secure the right-of-way and the money, we can fix the bridges.”

Madison County Attorney Sean Gregg said the cleanest way for a citizen group to obtain the bridges would be for the landowners to lease it to the group.

Supervisor Carty Yowell asked if having VDOT abandon the bridges would lead to them being destroyed.

“Does one lead to the other,” he asked.

Hobbs said that would be figured out before anything was decided.

Yowell said it was comforting to see something come together to resolve the bridge issue. Board of supervisors chairman Clay Jackson agreed.