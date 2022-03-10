Board searching for member

The Madison County School Board is seeking a new member after one of its own resigned this month.

Angela Eichelberger, who joined the board in January 2020 after winning election in 2019, announced that she was resigning from the board effective March 1. She said she had reached the limit of what she can give.

“Like many parents, I work full-time and have struggled to figure out the best ways to support my children’s needs throughout the pandemic,” Eichelberger said. “Unfortunately, the time commitment for board members has only risen with the increasing frequency of meetings and I am not able to meet this demand. Every moment I spend on school board business equates to less time and energy for my own family.”

Eichelberger said she initially ran for the board because she could offer a useful perspective. She’s a parent, research scientist and someone who has benefitted from public education. An initial primary concern was retaining staff in the midst of declining funding, but that changed as COVID occurred, with Eichelberger focusing on how to safely return students and staff to buildings. She has often been an opposing viewpoint when it comes to masking and mandates, speaking in favor of being cautious over easing safety protocols. She also took issue with a recent move by two members to remove equity language from priorities the board drafted during a retreat last month. A second retreat has been scheduled for this month to again discuss the priorities.

“In certain respects, being a parent makes board work even more difficult,” Eichelberger said. “I think it’s important to separate the needs of our students from what we want for our own children. For example, my children are healthy and had the option to get vaccinated prior to school beginning in the fall. However, as a school board member, I also represented our most vulnerable students and staff, including individuals who cannot get vaccinated and those who cannot wear masks. Trying to balance all the needs is immensely challenging for board members.”

Eichelberger said resigning is not a decision she makes lightly.

“It is not easy to come to this decision because I know this year continues to be difficult for many students and staff,” she said. “I hope the new board will continue to consider ways to support them.”

The school board is currently seeking an interim board member to fill Eichelberger’s vacant seat through the end of the year. Anyone wishing to apply is invited to fill out an application and submit it to school board clerk Liz Patterson at 60 School Board Court, Madison, VA 22727 by March 16 at 9 a.m. Applicants must be qualified voters and residents of Madison County. Applications should include a written statement of interest indicating why the applicant wishes to be appointed and why he or she is qualified to serve on the board as well as a detailed resume outlining the applicant’s education, employment history and other qualifications. A public hearing will be held March 19 at 8:30 a.m. in the Waverly Yowell Elementary School Library, followed by candidate interviews. Board members will make an appointment at the April 11 school board meeting.

The last time the board appointed a member mid-term was in the spring of 2019 when then-member Bob Chappell resigned his position due to illness. Cathy McGhee was chosen to fill the seat through the end of his term.