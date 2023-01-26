Board members evaluate budget wants, needs

Last week, school board members began evaluating annual budget wants and needs. Each year, the board evaluates a list of budget requests compiled from the wants and needs at each of the county’s four schools as well as the central office. The items are tied to the school board’s goals and priorities and include everything from a volunteer coordinator to furniture replacements.

There are several key additions to the budget, some of which are offset by state funding. These include a 5% raise including benefits. Approximately $655,000 of the increase is covered by funding proposed in the Governor’s budget. An additional approximately $162,000 would be needed to cover the remaining cost. A 1% bonus for Standards of Quality funded positions is also included in the Governor’s budget ($56,809) with $93,586 needed locally to fund the expenditure for all employees. Health insurance is expected to increase and is currently budgeted at a 10% hike ($280,208). As in year’s past, the goal would be to cover the increase for employees. Piedmont Regional Education Program (PREP) services are estimated to increase by $50,000. PREP is a regional approach to providing special education services which saves the participating counties money by collaborating on costs.

Superintendent Anna Graham said she would like to continue the MadExplorer’s program, an afterschool program which was initially funded via a $600,000 grant and includes tutoring as well as enrichment activities. Approximately $100,000 is needed to continue the program. She said she’d also like to increase coaching salaries by $500 at total cost of approximately $27,000. Director of finance Tina Cropp estimated the salaries have been increased once in approximately 20 years. Graham would also like to increase substitute pay from $12 an hour to $14 an hour at a cost of $8,100. Utilities are also expected to increase by approximately $70,000 for a total estimated increase of $791,192 in the school division’s request for local funding.

However, the increase doesn’t include some items that have been requested by school board members and school administrators. ESSER II funding, federal money which was provided to school divisions in response to the pandemic, ends this fiscal year and with it, several positions will end. The funding provided for a support coach and special education teacher at Madison Primary School, along with an additional counselor and a behavioral specialist shared between the primary school and Waverly Yowell Elementary School. Waverly Yowell also benefitted from a math specialist and support coach. A support coach was also funded at Wetsel Middle School and Madison County High School benefitted from a graduation coach and a counselor assistant. A technology support specialist was funded for the division. The original goal was for all the ESSER II funded positions to go away after two years when the funding dried up. However, administrators are hoping to keep four of the positions—the shared primary and elementary school counselor and behavior specialist, the elementary school math specialist and the technology support specialist. Graham said the math specialist was a position the elementary school had wanted previously and the behavioral specialist is needed due to behavioral problems being seen in the lower grade levels. The counselor position is also helping to deal with those issues and the technology specialist is one of four positions addressing technology issues in the division. Graham is hoping the four positions will be able to be funded through ESSER III funds which end in 2024. The four total approximately $400,000 including benefits.

Several additional positions have been requested by staff members including an additional assistant principal/dean of students ($105,000) and an additional counselor ($70,000) at the high school; an instructional assistant ($35,000) and a student success coach (ESSER funded) at the elementary school; an agriculture teacher ($70,000) at the middle school; and a kindergarten teacher if enrollment numbers necessitate it ($70,000), a second grade teacher ($70,000) and a special education teacher ($70,000) at the primary school. An additional division-wide English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher ($70,000) is also requested. Currently two staff members manage 40 ESL students. School board members have also requested a Career and Technical Education (CTE) coordinator and a volunteer coordinator, both of which may be able to be worked into current positions.

Career and technical education, especially agricultural education, is a focus on the school board. One of the board’s priorities is to continue the expansion and revision of offerings while utilizing simulated workplaces to ensure students develop career plans and skills aligned with their talents, interests and experiences. Currently, the division has approximately seven overarching CTE programs with a variety of courses within each. The programs include agriculture, building trades, business and information technology, family and consumer science, marketing, health and medical science and engineering. There are also work-based learning internships available in various career clusters. The hope is a coordinator would help in achieving the board’s goal.

School board member Nita Collier said she’d especially like to see the agriculture program expanded with offerings from kindergarten through 12th grade. She said currently the program at the high school is being championed by an outstanding teacher, but it needs to also be championed as a program. She said it would be a win for the community and would likely receive a lot of support especially with the large number of self-sustaining farms in the county.

Graham agreed. She said prior to COVID-19, the school division was researching the idea of having a school farm, something Nelson County has.

“The CTE coordinator plays into all of that,” school board Christopher Wingate said. “Not just agriculture, but electricity and all of that.”

Board member Karen Allen said she’d like to see students have some kind of outlet for dealing with stresses of life. She said she often hears the request from staff members and is concerned about the mental health of students.

Collier said agriculture could be a way of doing that.

“Animals heal,” she said.

As for the volunteer coordinator position, both Wingate and school board member Greg Martz said they have lists of people who wish to volunteer in the schools. One of the board’s goals is to promote partnership between students, staff, families and the community through community, respect, trust and transparency. The coordinator would help with this through organizing and maintaining a volunteer program.

Allen cautioned against the idea. She said there are lots of hurdles with volunteers including consistency and confidentiality. She said as a principal she saw children cry because volunteers weren’t consistently showing up. She also said she wouldn’t want to see a child’s issue show up on Facebook.

“They have to be consistent, reliable, trained and vetted,” Wingate said. “The volunteer coordinator could be a big deal [in maintaining that].”

However, with an increase of almost $800,000 without new positions, its unknown what the board will ultimately include in its budget.

“This is a high request,” Cropp said. “It’s always a fine line between we need to ask for and build a budget based on really what we think we need, but then what do we want that would help students and expand CTE and help with behaviors and class sizes. It’s the age old thing we talk about, how much do you request and trying to be reasonable.”

A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.