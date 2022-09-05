Board gets glimpse of rec center plans

Plans are moving forward for a major recreational upgrade in Madison County.

Last month, supervisors got a glimpse at a proposed outdoor recreation center at Hoover Ridge Park. If built as planned, the center will include a new playground with inclusive equipment and a splash pad as well as basketball, tennis and pickleball courts, plus a walking path around the recreation area, shade structures and accessible restrooms. The center would also include the relocation of the hockey rink from behind the American Legion Post on Thrift Road to Hoover Ridge. That piece of the project would be at least partially funded through a partnership with the Washington Capitals. The professional hockey team offers a community improvement grant that can be used for rink surfacing; goals and netting; dasher boards; benches and fencing. The grant process opens in January and similar projects have been completed in Fredericksburg and Fauquier.

Madison County Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Carpenter said the project would be the furthest south the Capitals have done. He said the team has funded 14 rinks so far.

“We’ve gotten really good feedback from them,” he said.

So far, the Madison Parks and Recreation Authority (PRA) has raised more than $115,000 for the recreation center project. Carpenter said those funds have been raised without even really focusing on fundraising. He said the project will benefit Madison County for generations to come.

“This would be a valuable asset to the community,” recreation coordinator Lindsay Von Herbulis added. “It would be great to be able to put this in our park. It would be a tremendous gift to give the community and visitors to Madison County.”

The county is already working to submit an application for a 50/50 grant from the Department of Conservation and Recreation. In the preliminary round, the application placed second among 26 applications.

“They were very receptive [to it],” deputy clerk of the Madison County Board of Supervisors Alan Berry said. “We’re not a big city and we don’t have a lot in the way of outdoor recreation.”

PRA has already had a schematic developed with the proposed plans for the center. Up next is the development of a preliminary engineering report to develop the scope of the work and pricing. PRA is funding the report at a cost not to exceed $25,000. The report is being developed using the county’s existing term contract.

“This is really the next step,” Von Herbulis said. “We need those numbers.”

Supervisors unanimously supported moving forward with acquiring the engineering report. The goal is to have engineering plans completed by December.