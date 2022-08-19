Board chooses Firefly

Firefly has been chosen as Madison County’s partner for a second round of VATI grant applications.

In July, the Madison County Board of Supervisors voted to issued a request for proposals (RFP) to find a broadband partner for an upcoming Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) grant application. The county already successfully applied for VATI grant funding last year through the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission (TJPDC) as part of the ongoing Regional Internet Service Expansion (RISE) project. The $288 million project, created by Firefly Fiber Broadband in conjunction with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and Dominion Energy, aims to deliver fiber-optic broadband service to more than 35,000 Virginians in the region who lack access to reliable service. Firefly, which is a subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC), is working with REC to make the project possible. REC will own the fiber optic system installed on its poles with Firefly providing the actual service. Madison County is one of 13 counties included in the project which spans five planning districts. The project received $79 million in VATI funding with counties covering $33.5 million collectively.

In Madison County, the RISE project covers the eastern and southern portions of the county. However, more portions could be covered, thanks to a new round of VATI funding. This time, unserved areas are now defined as those receiving less than 100 mbps download and 20 mbps upload speeds. Previously the threshold was much lower at 25 mbps download and 3 mbps upload. Also, areas that were covered via a state or federal grant in the past are now eligible—another change from the first round of grants.

Madison County Supervisors submitted a letter of intent in early July that the county would be applying for the new VATI funding. An RFP to find a broadband partner was then issued with responses due back Aug. 8.

Three companies responded to the RFP—Firefly, Verizon and locally based Madison Gigabit. Following a closed session meeting last week, supervisors ultimately chose Firefly.

“At the Aug. 9 meeting of the Madison County Board of Supervisors, the board unanimously voted to select Firefly as [its] private sector internet service provider,” county administrator Jonathon Weakley said. “The county and Firefly will move forward as co-applicants in the upcoming FY23 VATI grant application. We are excited to continue our relationship with Firefly. Universal coverage is a priority in Madison County.”

Applications for the new round of VATI grant funding are due Aug. 25.