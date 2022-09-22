 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Board calls special meeting

  • 0
School board
Gracie Hart Brooks

The Madison County School Board has called a special meeting for Monday.

The board will meet in a worksession Monday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. in the Madison County High School Cafeteria to discuss the creation of a policy for instructional materials with sexually explicit content.

In April, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill requiring the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) to develop model policies to ensure parents are notified if students are being taught sexually explicit instructional materials in the classroom. The bill requires local school boards to adopt the policies based on the model policies, which will be minimum requirements. The model policy, which was vetted through a public comment period which ended last month, require that parents are notified at least 30 days in advance of any instructional materials with sexually explicit content being taught in the classroom. Parents will then be able to review the materials and principals will maintain a current list of the materials on the school’s website by grade and subject. The policy defines sexually explicit material according to section 2.2-2827 of the Virginia Code which defines sexually explicit content as “any description of or any picture, photograph, drawing, motion picture film, digital image or similar visual representation depicting sexual bestiality, a lewd exhibition of nudity, as nudity is defined in Section 18.2-390, sexual excitement, sexual conduct or sadomasochistic abuse, as also defined in Section 18.2-390, coprophilia, urophilia, or fetishism.”

People are also reading…

Local school boards have until Jan. 1 to either adopt the model policy developed by the VDOE or create their own policy using at least the minimum standards set forth in the model policy.

During this month’s school board meeting, board members said they would be drafting their own policy for the matter. The board plans to involve the public in the process.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two cases approved

Two cases approved

Supervisors approved two cases last week, following joint public hearings with the Madison County Planning Commission.

Draft plan saga continues

Draft plan saga continues

Monday night, the Madison County School Board held a public hearing on its draft long-range plan, but again didn’t vote on it.

NAACP to host education forum

NAACP to host education forum

The NAACP Culpeper Branch #7058, also representing Madison and Rappahannock counties in Virginia, will host an event entitled “Reaching Every Child: A Community Forum on Education” on Monday, September 26, at 7 pm in the Madison County High School auditorium.

Acorn collection is here

Acorn collection is here

As the temperatures finally start to drop and we begin our transition into fall, foresters and staff at the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) will soon be busy gathering and sorting this year’s acorn crop in preparation for growing the next generation of trees.

Labor Day weekend crashes claim six

Even with a reduction in fatal traffic crashes compared to the 2021 Labor Day holiday weekend, there was still an alarming number of deaths am…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert