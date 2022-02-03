Board amends plan

Early in January it was masks, now its contract tracing and quarantine. During a special called meeting last week, the Madison County School Board again amended its COVID-19 Mitigation Plan, this time making changes to contact tracing and quarantining.

Superintendent Anna Graham said large numbers of students have been quarantined according to the mitigation plan, but very few have actually tested positive and developed symptoms. She said as of Jan. 26, there have been 1,878 quarantines since the school year began in August with some students having been quarantined two or three times. She said of the students and staff that have been quarantined, only seven have tested positive and became symptomatic from cases that developed on campus. Two-hundred-eighty students and 59 staff members have been COVID positive since the beginning of the school year, that school officials know of. This includes cases not developed on campus. Initially, quarantine was 14 days, dropping to 10 and now to five with masks required. These changes have been made in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Graham said four nurses have worked on contact tracing daily, each putting in approximately six to 10 hours per day plus evenings, weekends and holidays. Still, she said it’s not a perfect practice and some students are missed just because it isn’t always clear cut who they’ve been around.

Now, the Virginia Health Department (VDH) is saying “no” to schools conducting contact tracing on every individual case. The department says contact tracing should still be done in instances where there is an outbreak (three linked cases within the school without another likely source of exposure or more than 10% of a group/population without well-defined links) or when there is sustained transmission. Graham said the school divisions hasn’t seen many outbreaks, having had only seven in which two or more cases were linked since the beginning of the school year and has never had more than 10% of a group or population infected. The division has had 111 confirmed COVID-19 cases in students that have impacted the building environment and only nine staff cases.

“Parents are doing a good job of recognizing when kids are sick,” Graham said. “That’s why our dashboard [of COVID cases] look so good. Moms and dads are being moms and dads and are keeping sick kids at home.”

She said basically VDH has said Omicron is everywhere and parents should be monitoring children for symptoms and if they appear sick, assume its COVID and take precautions. She suggested following the VDH guidance, eliminating contact tracing except in the case of outbreaks and utilizing the new Test to Stay Program to keep kids in school. The program allows students identified as close contacts of someone with COVID-19 to test each morning for five days and stay in school. They will be required to wear a mask and students testing positive will need to isolate at home. The school division has already received its shipment of testing kits for the program. The division will also continue to encourage handwashing and respiratory ettiquette along with physical distancing and the cleaning of buildings, plus the use of MERV-13 filters. The division also has COVID tests available for students and staff outside of the Test to Stay Program.

Many people at the meeting spoke in favor of the recommended changes.

“If you’re sick, stay home,” Mike Sharman said. “If you get sick at school, go home. Stay put until the symptoms are gone.”

Kathy Chada said her daughter has missed 20 days of Algebra due to quarantines and Samantha Martynowski said her child has missed almost 30 days due to quarantines associated with contact tracing. She noted that previously, if students missed more than 28 days of school they were viewed as truant and placed on an attendance plan because it’s that important to be in school.

However, Eric Miller questioned how eliminating the bulk of contact tracing would affect the ability to discover an outbreak. He said getting rid of masking likely caused more work and he hopes board members keep students in mind when making decisions and not their own personal beliefs. Madison County Education Association (MCEA) President Rebecca Jasmine said educators are feeling that they’re no longer valued and they are worried about exposing family members.

“How does removing mitigation strategies protect the students and staff,” she asked.

Board members favored the changes. Charlie Sheads said the pandemic has been blown out of proportion and the vast majority of children who test positive are asymptomatic because they’re healthy. He said the virus will come back around when they’re older and if already exposed while younger, they’ll fare better. He said the virus is a parent issue.

“If a child is sick, get them tested,” Sheads said. “If positive, stay home. This needs to go away. [We need to] go back to our lives. Contact tracing needs to go away.”

Board member Christopher Wingate suggested eliminating contact tracing through contact made a school and instead focus on family spread, making a motion to that effect. Contact tracing in the case of outbreaks was added to the motion. It was seconded by Sheads.

“The only contact tracing would be within a household,” Wingate said. “If you go down to [just the] household, that would get rid of 95% of contact tracing.”

School board member Angela Eichelberger agreed. She said it’s hard to prevent spread within a family and contact tracing is a mitigation factor with a huge cost in keeping kids out of school.

“Take measures to eliminate unnecessary quarantines and work with the VDH,” she said. “We do have interest in keeping spread down.”

Wingate said he was worried about adding contact tracing associated with outbreaks because the threshold for an outbreak is so low, it may just add unnecessary tracing.

Board members Nita Collier and Karen Allen spoke in favor of the Test to Stay Program which utilized rapid tests.

“If a family member has COVID, the student can test daily to stay in school,” Collier said.

“It’s a way to keep kids in school and that’s what we want to do,” Allen added.

Sheads disagreed, asking if his fellow board members have studied the accuracy of rapid tests.

Wingate said the program would likely eliminate 80-90% of quarantines which is what the division wants.

Sheads argued in favor of eliminating all contact tracing saying he doesn’t see the benefit of it.

In the end, the board favored Wingate’s motion 4-1, eliminating in-school contact tracing, focusing instead on only household tracing and outbreaks, utilizing quarantining when necessary. Sheads cast the lone dissenting vote.