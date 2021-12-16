Beware of scams during the holidays; Law enforcement experts detail tell-tale signs, offer tips for protection

By Becca Pizmoht

Staff Writer

If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. That is the advice offered by law enforcement officials in regard to the various scams circulating now.

Several scams currently are circulating Central Virginia and while scammers have always existed, the COVID-19 pandemic has accentuated opportunities for them to ply their trade.

Fake charities, government imposters, jailed relatives and banking scams are the most common in the area. According to Deputy Ron Kesner, TRIAD coordinator for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the specifics of scams may change, but they all operate on the same principles.

“Scams have been around since the birth of Jesus,” said Kesner. “Scammers are always coming up with new ways to deceive us but the bones of a scam have been the same forever.”

Scammers try to get goods or money by representing themselves as a legitimate person or organization. Since the beginning of time people have been deceiving others for money or power.”