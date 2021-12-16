Beware of scams during the holidays; Law enforcement experts detail tell-tale signs, offer tips for protection

By Becca Pizmoht
Staff Writer
If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. That is the advice offered by law enforcement officials in regard to the various scams circulating now.
Several scams currently are circulating Central Virginia and while scammers have always existed, the COVID-19 pandemic has accentuated opportunities for them to ply their trade.
Fake charities, government imposters, jailed relatives and banking scams are the most common in the area. According to Deputy Ron Kesner, TRIAD coordinator for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the specifics of scams may change, but they all operate on the same principles.
“Scams have been around since the birth of Jesus,” said Kesner. “Scammers are always coming up with new ways to deceive us but the bones of a scam have been the same forever.”
Scammers try to get goods or money by representing themselves as a legitimate person or organization. Since the beginning of time people have been deceiving others for money or power.”
The COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters, like earthquakes or hurricanes, create a perfect backdrop for scammers to invent phony charities. Scammers pose as representatives from real charities and create well-designed websites and use direct mail, email and telemarketing to reach out to potential victims. The AARP advises donors to research any charity before offering a contribution. The IRS has a database of organizations that have 501(c) 3 status and organizations, like Charity Watch and Charity Navigator, rate nonprofits on accountability, efficiency and fundraising. The AARP also warns people to beware of high-pressure tactics; legitimate organizations welcome your donation any time and won’t pressure you to give right away. Other red flags that you are dealing with a fraudulent organization include a “thank you” for a donation you haven’t made and requests for payment by cash, gift cards or wire transfers—all methods that are difficult to trace.
The Federal Trade Commission also recommends an online search using the charity’s name or a cause paired with terms like “highly-rated,” “scam” or “customer complaints,” and gauge the results.
Another common scam is the “government imposter scam” where someone pretending to be part of the IRS, Medicare or Social Security Administration calls demanding payment or claiming that something has compromised your account. The scammer demands payment or tries to get sensitive, private information such as social security numbers or bank account numbers. Most government agencies with legitimate business contact citizens by mail first and never request money over the phone.
Kesner noted the scammers often will represent themselves as law enforcement officers and offer to get a relative out of jail for a fee, or help you get out of trouble for missing court or jury duty by having the victim pay fines directly to them.
“Real law enforcement agents don’t call to ask for money or gift cards,” Kesner said.
“They don’t call to tell you you’ve missed jury duty and now the only way to avoid trouble is to pay. It should be a dead giveaway the caller is a fraud if they ask for payment with a gift card. If someone is claiming to be a relative in need of bail, call another family member to try to confirm the story. Don’t just send money without confirming the story.”
According to former Federal Bureau of Investigations Special Agent Jerry Butler, scammers and con artists often target small, rural areas and frequently prey on the elderly.
“Beware of anyone that asks for private information, or sends e-mails that contain grammatical errors,” Butler said. “Legitimate businesses do not ask for sensitive information or access to your computer. One common scam we have been seeing is where callers identifying as IRS agents threaten you with a summons if you don’t pay immediately. The IRS just doesn’t operate this way and you can be assured this is a scam. The IRS almost always contacts people by mail—not by phone or email—and will not demand payment over the phone,” Butler explained. “They will not contact you asking for verification of information to send a stimulus check or demand a fee to receive your stimulus payment.”
Butler advised that it is important to pay attention to details because often it is a small mistake that can clue in a potential victim to the fraud attempt.
“Grammatical errors, poor English or something that just seems off are all clues that an e-mail might be fraudulent,” said Butler. “Don’t open anything [emails] you aren’t sure about. Learn the technology; learn about your phone and computer. It is often the best protection.”
“Remember, legitimate government agencies contact people by mail first and do not demand payments over the phone and no government agencies ask for gift cards as payment for fines,” Kesner added. “You shouldn’t have to pay a fee to receive lottery winnings or to collect an inheritance.”
Both Kesner and Butler caution people to be careful responding to unsolicited calls and emails.
“I don’t answer calls from unfamiliar numbers,” Kesner said. “If you do, please be careful about the information you give them. Never give out bank information, social security numbers or any sensitive information over the phone. Legit organizations won’t pressure you to do so. The best thing to do is ignore calls from numbers you don’t recognize. If it is someone you know and it is important they’ll leave a message.”
For those who do fall prey to a scammer, Kesner emphasized the importance of reporting it to local law enforcement as soon as possible. Even though these crimes have been notoriously difficult to prosecute, changes in the laws have made it easier to apprehend and prosecute offenders—even those overseas.