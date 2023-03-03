Virginia resident, Randy Baskerville, loves her home here in our great state but finds refuge several months of the year at her old family homestead in Tennessee with her husband, Bill. Randy finds the quiet and calmness of their Tennessee cabin to be the perfect place to spark inspiration for her artistry. The beautiful, unchanging countryside filled with antiques remind her of her childhood and take her back to her ancestral roots. Randy finds herself hoping to capture it all on the canvas before memory fades. With passion and purpose fueling each piece, these paintings are truly one of a kind. Randy’s exhibit is a sampling of her life in Tennessee where her creativity lives. Some works are done with the palette knife, some with the brush. All pieces are painted in oil and some en plein air. Bill handmakes the frames for each of Randy’s paintings in the backyard of their Virginia cottage.