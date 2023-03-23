Last month, Madison County residents spoke against a potential location for the county’s newest public safety radio tower and it turns out, they may have been right.

The plan to upgrade Madison County’s public safety radio system has been in process for years and hinges on the creation of four separate towers, three of which have been, or are nearing completion. The remaining tower has proven tricky. Initially, four sites were looked at for the 174 foot tower—Banco, Dulaney, Hughes River and Leathers Lane. Madison County Director of Emergency Communications Brian Gordon said Dulaney would have required too long of an access road bumping up the cost. Leathers Lane and Banco had coverage issues. Hughes River was ultimately selected, but the engineering revealed soil and erosion issues. A logging road thought to once be sufficient for accessing the site wouldn’t be able to handle the construction and a new road proved costly. The best case scenario estimate for the road and site work was $1.27 million, approximately $1.1 million over the initial budget. A new location was selected on a 38.7 acre A-1, agriculture, zoned parcel off Church Hill Road. The county entered into a lease for a 50 feet by 50 feet area in January with the required special use permit to construct the tower set for a May public hearing. However, residents aren’t happy with the site. They say it’s too close to Etlan Community Church and the Etlan Cemetery. They also said it would ruin the viewshed.

A balloon test held Thursday proved they were right. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. a large orange balloon hovered over Etlan, tethered to the site of the potential tower location. According to board of supervisors chairman Clay Jackson, it could be seen from everywhere.

“The balloon is up there,” he said during a budget worksession Thursday. “It’s right in the middle of everything.

“I went out near the Yowell farm, it was there and off Champe Plain it was there,” he added.

Jackson suggested eliminating the balloon test site. He said there are four other sites that have been discussed for the tower—the Rider farm on S. FT Valley Road, the Coppedge property on Champe Plain Road and two adjoining sites, one owned by Brent Aylor and the other by EJ Aylor. The first two likely won’t work.

“I can’t see how anything in the Champlain Valley is going to work,” he said. “ I saw we evaluate the two Aylor sites.”

One of those sites is contingent on the availability of fiber while the other likely would have a line of sight to the Blakey tower. Jackson said the two Aylor sites wold get the tower out of the middle and have it more tucked into the landscape.

“If there’s a different option we should do that to get it out of the center of the world,” he said.

County supervisor and Etlan resident Carty Yowell agreed.

“It’s right in your face,” he said.

Supervisor Charlotte Hoffman said once erected, most would likely overlook the tower.

“Most won’t notice it three months out,” she said.

Supervisors opted to have Motorola evaluate both Aylor sites before moving to any additional balloon testing. Time is of the essence for selecting a tower site. June 1 has been selected as the drop dead date. Currently, the tower SUP application is scheduled for a public hearing in May.