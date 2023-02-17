A case involving the arson of a Wolftown church will be heard by a grand jury next month.

Last week, David Netting, 45, of Stanardsville appeared in Madison County General District Court. Netting, who is represented by court appointed attorney Mike Hallahan, opted to waive his preliminary hearing. He faces breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson; injuring, etc. a property or monument; and burning or destroying a dwelling, house, etc.

The charges stem from a fire at Rose Park United Methodist Church. On January 25, fire officials from Madison, Orange, Stanardsville and Ruckersville responded to a fire in the sanctuary of the approximately 140-year-old church. The fire caused significant damage to the church’s sanctuary. Church leaders were unsure exactly how much damage was done, but anticipated it would take a considerable amount of time to repair and rebuild. The church body has been worshipping with sister church Madison United Methodist Church since the fire. The two churches are part of the Madison Charge and share the Rev. Elizabeth Petry.

Netting was injured in the fire and taken to VCU Medical Center before being arrested Jan. 28 and held in the Richmond City Jail. He was transferred to the Central Virginia Regional Jail Feb. 1 where he remains.

Netting’s three charges have been certified to the Madison County Grand Jury which will next meet March 6.

Meanwhile, Bethel Baptist Church will host a fundraiser for Rose Park Feb. 24, 5-8 p.m. The church, located at 6262 Hoover Road in Reva, is having “Soup Mania.” Enjoy a night of fun, fellowship and food with a soup contest and a baked goods auction. To participate, bring a crockpot of soup and/or a baked good. There is no admission fee; donations will be accepted. Proceeds will help Rose Park with its repairs from the recent fire.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 948-5161.