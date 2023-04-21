There are hallmarks of spring in Madison County—blooming trees, daffodils in the median of 29 and the Secondary Six-Year Plan (SSYP).

Last week, Madison County Supervisors viewed VDOT’s draft for the county’s SSYP or Rural Rustic Road Program. The plan, which is updated and approved annually, is a road map for the paving of existing unpaved roads in the county along with the reestablishment of ditches and shoulders.

For a road to be eligible to be included in the plan, it must be unpaved and already in the State Secondary System; it must carry a minimum of 50 vehicles per day with no more than 1,500 vehicles per day; it must be used for local traffic with minimal anticipated traffic growth; and it has to be at least 16 feet wide at minimum with 18 feet preferred.

The plan utilizes telefee funds and district grant unpaved funds. Over the next six years, approximately $2.3 million is set aside among the two fund sources for road improvements in Madison County under the SSYP.

Currently, the draft plan includes paving 1.26 miles of Desert Road in fiscal year 2023; 1.24 miles of Desert Road in fiscal year 2024; .24 miles of Emmett Road in fiscal year 2025; 2.04 miles of Whippoorwill Road in fiscal year 2026; 1.76 miles of Walkers Mill Lane in fiscal year 2027; and .44 miles of Turner Drive in fiscal year 2028.

With those projects, $227,420 remains unallocated in fiscal year 2028 and $368,335 remains unallocated in fiscal year 2029.

Ed San Nicolas, who presented the draft to supervisors, said there are options for the unallocated funds. He said they could be left unallocated until next fiscal year or the supervisors could consider qualifying unpaved roads suggested by VDOT. There’s also the possibility of completing the section of Turner Drive which doesn’t currently qualify for the SSYP due to its width. County representatives have been working with residents of the road at their request to determine the feasibility of widening the road. One resident is said to be among the hold outs in the all or nothing situation.

Supervisors Carty Yowell and Clay Jackson suggested adding routes to the plan to account for the unallocated funding. Twenty-two residents of Woodward Hollow Road in Banco have submitted a petition to have their road added to the list. They said the road is in poor condition with potholes and inadequate drainage. Current maintenance is minimal and unsatisfactory, they said. Buddy Woodward said a similar petition was sent to the board of supervisors more than 20 years ago, but the project never made it to fruition.

Kari Gaviria spoke in favor of paving the remainder of Clore Road.

Meanwhile, county administrator Jonathon Weakley is working with the sheriff’s office and the school division’s transportation department to determine which roads are in need of maintenance. Those roads would be added to the paving list for fiscal year 2025.

Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the SSYP Tuesday, May 9 at 4 p.m. at 414 N. Main Street, Madison.

The draft plan is available online beginning on page 94 of the board packet, https://mccmeetings.blob.core.usgovcloudapi.net/madcova-pubu/MEET-Packet-9ca0ce111cb04c2bb26032a26a014524.pdf.