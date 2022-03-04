 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Animal control gives rabid cat update

Rabies

A 3D rendering of the rabies virus.

 Contributed

County officials continue to deal with the fallout from one rabid cat.

Last month, Madison County Supervisors adopted an ordinance authorizing animal control staff to trap and euthanize feral cats within the Shifflett’s Corner area of the county. The ordinance was the result of a rabid cat bite that occurred in the area in late January. Following that incident, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District issued a rabies warning and directed county officials to consider all feral cats within the area as being positive for the fatal virus. Approximately 20-30 cats were captured and euthanized. Less than 10 from the rabid cat’s colony were quarantined in an enclosure created by nonprofit MAD Cats and the health district. They’ll remain there for four months.

Last week, animal control officer Greg Cave gave an update, stating that all cats in the colony were trapped within 48 hours. However, he said trapping continued for a full six days just in case any others were to be found. He said animal control received several calls about animals behaving strangely including a raccoon trying to enter a home; a fox and two cats foaming at the mouth. Both cats were tested for rabies, along with one additional cat, but all were found to be negative.

Cave said animal control officers are regularly visiting the quarantined cats to make sure they aren’t showing any symptoms of the disease.

In addition, the county is planning a drive-thru rabies vaccination clinic. Residents will be able to bring their animal to be vaccinated, receive a certificate as to the vaccination status and leave. An exact date for the clinic has yet to be determined, but officials are leaning toward April 2. The clinic will be funded using money from the Toppings Fund which benefits the animal shelter and animal-related projects in the county.

