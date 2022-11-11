4CP to present "Elf: The Musical"

To celebrate its 50th holiday season in Barboursville, Four County Players is proud to present “Elf: The Musical” opening Nov. 18 on the Mainstage. This production features a book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and is based upon the New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum.

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. Based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, “Elf: The Musical” features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway), with a book by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone). This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear. (Blurb courtesy of MTI)

This production is directed and choreographed by Geri Carlson Sauls, with music direction by Kristin Baltes. “Elf: The Musical” is produced by Tres Wells and Wendy Novicoff, and stars an ensemble cast featuring Edward Warwick White as Buddy the Elf, Samantha Cadieux as Jovie, David Zuby as Walter, Amelia Camacho as Emily, Leighton Carter as Michael, Meghan Wallace as Deb, Tres Wells as Santa, Hannah Vidaver as Macy’s Manager, John Baker as Mr. Greenway, Marc Schindler as Charlie the Elf, Katie Hutchins as Tiara the Elf, Lisa Medders as Mrs. Claus, Brian Johns as Chadwick, David Merriman as Matthews, Jack Rakes as Sam, Paige Campbell Johns as Waitress, and Stephanie Owen as Charlotte. The energetic ensemble includes Ian Amos, Vera Barfield, Paige Campbell Johns, Ila Cooper, Sophie Elvgren, Theo Gregg, Haley Griffith, Katie Hutchins, Brian Johns, Susanna Johns, Lisa Medders, David Merriman, Hudson Merriman, Jennifer Merriman, Stephanie Owen, Ethan Phelps, Jack Rakes, Grayson Schindler, Jennifer Schindler, Marc Schindler, Veronica Schoenster, Tempe Tatum, Karen Zimet, and Melina Zimet.

Rounding out the production staff are Linn Wood and Layne Rickabaugh as production stage managers, Amy Goffman as costume designer, Steven Reid as lighting designer, Edward Warwick White as scenic designer, Mary Speed as scenic charge artist, David Hutchins as sound designer/engineer, Michael Kneller as lead carpenter, Pam Edelman as properties designer, Kristen Franklin Heiderstadt as wig designer, and Gary Warwick White as production manager.

“Elf: The Musical” opens Nov. 18 and runs weekends on the Mainstage through Dec. 18. Friday and Saturday night performances are at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Please note there are no performances on Nov. 20 or 25. Adult tickets are $20; senior/student tickets are $18; children (12 and under) are $16; and all Friday tickets are $10. Please contact the Box Office directly for group rates over 10.

COVID POLICIES: Please visit FOURCP.ORG/COVID for COVID-19 policies and masking requirements for each performance. While appropriate for the entire family, due to its length, “Elf” is not recommended for children under 5 years of age or children who are unable to enjoy a full-length musical following theater etiquette.

Four County Players is Central Virginia’s longest-running community theater, and prides itself on being a cultural destination for Charlottesville and the surrounding areas. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the box office at 832-5355, visit www.fourcp.org, or the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fourcountyplayers.