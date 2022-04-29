Wrestling room to be renamed in honor of Sacra

The school community has plans to honor one of its own later this year.

During last week’s meeting, Madison County School Board members voted to name the wrestling room in honor of former coach Mike Sacra. Sacra was a lifelong Madison resident, MCHS graduate and school division employee for nearly 30 years. He served as the wrestling coach and achieved his 400th win in 2019. He passed away suddenly in December, leaving behind a large void among all those who knew him.

To honor Sacra’s legacy, student school board representative Samantha Woodward announced in January she would be pursuing a renaming of the wrestling room. The board’s policy requires a minimum of four letters in support of the renaming. Naming rights are valid for an initial period of five years and can be renewed. Last week, Woodward confirmed she had received the necessary four letters.

Stuart Dean was among the letter writers. He said “Mike put his entire heart and soul into the wrestling program. [He] will be greatly missed. It would be a great honor to name the wrestling room after him. It is well deserved.”

Health and physical education Charlotte Perlis also wrote in support of the name change. She said continuing “to honor the life of Mike Sacra will make a difference in the lives of our students by reminding them about the impact he had on our school and community. This tribute will help show the dedication of a true mountaineer to our athletics, school and community.” Perlis said Sacra is the perfect example of a teacher, coach, father and husband.

Former athletic director Phil Warren said it was Sacra’s “life’s passion to help the kids of our community and I wholeheartedly support the naming of the wrestling room in his honor.”

Mike Foster rounded out the letters of support, stating that “Mike was such a self-sacrificing and true model of Mountaineer Pride and his legacy, which is deep rooted all across Central Virginia and beyond, deserves a home place and a fixed brick and mortar showcase.”

Board members agreed, voting 4-0 to support the renaming of the wrestling room in memory of Sacra. Board chair Karen Allen was absent.

“I’m honored we’re able to do this,” board member Nita Collier said.

A date for the renaming will be scheduled at a later date as the wrestling room is currently serving as the baseball batting cage. Woodward, who will graduate next month, said she’ll be in attendance.