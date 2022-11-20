The stories of veterans

Veterans are all around us. They’re young, they’re elderly, they’re business owners and teachers, they’re family members and friends.

Last week, guest speaker command master chief Robert “Bob” Nowak, USN (Ret.) told those at the American Legion Post 157’s Veterans Day ceremony about a few of his veteran friends. Nowak himself is a highly decorated Navy veteran who retired in 2002 after 31 years of service. His father enlisted in the Navy, but was honorably discharged nine days later because of his young age. He then became a Merchant Marine serving in WWII. Nowak’s brother-in-law Ed served in the Air Force, spending 54 weeks in Vietnam.

Nowak also told the story of his friend Don, who was a Navy rescue swimmer serving in Vietnam and Richard, a Navy Boiler Technician who recently passed away. Nowak told the story of his neighbor Steve, who joined the Army in the mid-1960s who served in Vietnam and has had more than 60 procedures to fight the lasting effects of Agent Orange. Another friend, Gene, joined the Army in 1964 and flew Otters in Vietnam. Gene’s wife, Sherry, was a radioman in the Navy. Nowak’s friend Vince joined the Army in 1953 serving with the 101st Airborne Division, later becoming the general in charge of the Army’s Tactical Nuclear Weapons Program.

There was also brother-in-law Joe and his wife Vickie who both served in the Navy and Nowak’s son Paul who served in the Army, Marine son Rob and Army Reserves Nurse Theresa, Nowak’s daughter.

There was also son-in-law Chuck who served in the Navy and son-in-law Carl who also served in the Navy. Grandson-in-law John served in the Marines and grandson Nate is joining the Marines.

Nowak told the story of fellow veteran George, who has had survivor’s guilt for 42 years after having others cover for him on a five minute alert that resulted in a rescue mission with the helicopter crashing and killing five of seven crewmembers onboard.

Survivor’s guilt and PTSD are common among veterans, Nowak said. He said the families also deal with these lasting effects, witnessing them through their veterans.

Nowak reminded those in attendance that veterans have defended our freedoms and current service members continue to do so.

“It is the veteran who gets up from his wheelchair or uses his crutches and canes to stand tall while others stay seated and salute the flag as it goes by,” Nowak said. “It is the veteran whose coffin is draped by the flag.”

“If you enjoy these rights and privileges, please don’t take them for granted,” he said. “When you see a veteran, thank him or her for their service; it came at a personal cost to them. A simple and sincere ‘thank you’ carries a lot of weight.”

Nowak encouraged veterans to connect with each other via reunions and social media. A few local veterans also gather every Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at the Madison McDonalds for coffee and conversation. Veterans are invited to join.