SNP documents preserved

Important local historical records related to the creation of Shenandoah National Park are now available online thanks to a joint project of the Piedmont Environmental Council (PEC) and James Madison University (JMU).

In the 1930s, hundreds of thousands of acres of privately owned land in eight Virginia counties, including Madison, were taken via eminent domain to create Shenandoah National Park. The takings were initiated by the state under the 1928 Public Park Condemnation Act and in 1931, court proceedings occurred in each of the counties where land was condemned. Now those documents are being made available online.

In 2017, JMU began an effort to digitize the legal documents related to those court proceedings. The ultimate goal is to make deed book records, court proceedings and condemnation case files publically accessible and searchable via an online database.

PEC Historic Preservation Coordinator Kristie Kendall said she was contacted about the project in 2018 by her former history professor at JMU, Steve Reich. She then worked with one of his graduate students to finalize the Rockingham County project before moving into the Madison County project—something that has close ties to Kendall.

“Since my own family has roots throughout western Madison County, it was deeply personal as much as it was professional to get to work on this project and help preserve these documents in perpetuity,” she said.

Kendall said the Madison County project was funded by the Madison County Historical Society. PEC hired intern and Madison County resident Victoria Garnett last July to organize and digitize the documents. She worked with court clerk Leeta Louk and spent approximately 30-40 hours per week digitizing the documents.

“It’s a time intensive project and you’re dealing with thousands of loose, unorganized and fragile sheets of paper,” Kendall said. “Victoria did an incredible job coming up with an organizational system for the material, scanning each individual sheet and then ensuring that the papers were rehoused in archival folders for safe storage.”

Garnett completed her work earlier this year. The Madison County documents include two collections, both of which are now online. Kendall said the bulk of the collection includes individual tract assessments, surveys and appraisals. The remainder includes legal proceedings, letters, notices and muniments of title.

Louk said the documents had previously been in cardboard boxes and preserving them had been on her to-do list for some time.

“When I took my oath, I said I wanted to preserve [the county’s] records and this is one step closer to doing that,” she said.

Currently, documents from Rockingham, Rappahannock and Madison counties have been digitized and added to the special collections of the JMU Library. Kendall said the goal is to digitize the condemnation records for each of the eight counties where land was taken for the park.

The documents can be viewed online on the “Histories Along the Blue Ridge” page at https://omeka.lib.jmu.edu/erp.

The Madison County Historical Society will host a program about the project May 15 at 2 p.m. at 414 N. Main Street, Madison. Kendall will moderate a panel detailing the digitization of the records.